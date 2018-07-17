Lyon Reportedly Give Liverpool Nabil Fekir Deadline Amid Transfer Rumours

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon have reportedly told Liverpool they have until the end of the month to wrap up a deal for Nabil Fekir.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror), the Reds still have a chance to sign the forward, although the Ligue 1 side want the player's future sorted in the next two weeks.

As noted by Domin, Liverpool appeared on the brink of completing a switch for Fekir earlier this summer, but the £53 million move collapsed after the France international had a medical with the Anfield club.

Get French Football News provided more information from the story: