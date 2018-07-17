Lyon Reportedly Give Liverpool Nabil Fekir Deadline Amid Transfer Rumours

Lyon Reportedly Give Liverpool Nabil Fekir Deadline Amid Transfer RumoursJuly 17, 2018
Lyon have reportedly told Liverpool they have until the end of the month to wrap up a deal for Nabil Fekir.
According to L'Equipe (h/t Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror), the Reds still have a chance to sign the forward, although the Ligue 1 side want the player's future sorted in the next two weeks.
As noted by Domin, Liverpool appeared on the brink of completing a switch for Fekir earlier this summer, but the £53 million move collapsed after the France international had a medical with the Anfield club.
Get French Football News provided more information from the story:
Get French Football News @GFFN
Lyon want Nabil Fékir's future sorted out by the end of this month, Liverpool returning for him "is not entirely out of the question," according to tomorrow's L'Équipe.
