MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Manny Machado, Nathan Eovaldi and More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

With the Home Run Derby in the rear-view mirror and the MLB All-Star game set to follow suit, we will soon be able to look ahead to the rest of the season.

Well, after we take care of the July 31 trade deadline, that is.

Aside from the World Series, the trade deadline is arguably the most exciting portion of the baseball season.

Other professional sports also have similar deadlines, but none see as much movement as baseball can, with a myriad of players taking on new looks after the day.

Here, we look at the rumors surrounding three players as we approach the end of July.

Let's get started with a pitcher from the Charm City.

Cubs Interested in Zach Britton

After dealing with a ruptured Achilles at the beginning of the season, Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has since played in 15 games, accumulating four saves and an ERA just under 3.70 in that time.

In the final year of his contract, the 30-year-old could be on the move from an Orioles squad that has been nothing short of abysmal this year, with a 28-69 record heading into the All-Star break and 39.5 games back of the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

Now is the time for the Orioles to cut bait with some top talent and overhaul the roster, and they may have a buyer for Britton.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, that team could be the 55-38 Chicago Cubs, though the article noted there are eight other contending teams vying for his services.

As Levine reported, the Cubs have had a solid bullpen through this point in the season, though adding Britton would make it even more formidable for another NL Central title.

If the Cubs can pull it off, they'll have Britton along with Brandon Morrow, Steve Cishek and Pedro Strop.

That would make for an incredibly daunting quartet and that doesn't even include Carl Edwards Jr.

Nationals 'Eyeing' Nathan Eovaldi

This nugget was a little surprising.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Washington Nationals are reportedly "eyeing" Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

In nearly 125 innings of work, the 28-year-old has mustered up a 9-8 record with an ERA of 4.76.

While those numbers aren't appealing, what is even more head-scratching is that the Nationals rotation is a bit full, especially with Stephen Strasburg returning from the disabled list.

However, it is possible he could replace Jeremy Hellickson or spot start here and there for Tanner Roark who has struggled as of late.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe also reported the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves "among others" have also been interested in Eovaldi.

The Rays are floating above .500, but being nine games out of a wild-card spot headed by the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners could be tough to compete with.

If they get a solid enough offer, Eovaldi could be on the move from Florida.

Manny Machado on the Verge of Being Dealt

This is what makes the MLB trade deadline the best in all of the professional sports: One of the top players is expected to be on the move and soon.

According to Roch Kubatko of Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, the Orioles don't have a deal done with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brewers are still involved:

Wherever Machado ends up, he's going to make that club much better.

All three teams—Phillies, Brewers and Dodgers—are either leading their respective divisions or are 2.5 games out.

Machado is hitting .315 this season with 24 home runs and is just 26 years old.

The Phillies have more than enough assets to swing a trade for the phenom, with guys such as Enyel De Los Santos, Cole Irvin, Ranger Suarez, Franklyn Kilome and JoJo Romero lurking in their farm system.

Of course, the Orioles will likely try to get Sixto Sanchez in return, but the Phillies probably will try all they can to not trade one of the best prospects in all of baseball.

If they can swing a deal for Machado without giving up Sanchez, that is a huge win. Granted, the Baltimore star is in the final year of his deal, so they could use that as leverage.

Adding Machado will really put the Phillies over the top after the Midsummer Classic break as they seek their first NL East title since 2011.

All statistics and contract information courtesy of Baseball-Reference.