Manchester United vs. America: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United open their pre-season tour of the United States with a friendly against Mexican side Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday (Friday in the UK).

The match is the first of five games scheduled for the Red Devils on their tour. They will also play MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in a friendly at the Levi's Stadium in California.

The team will then go on to face European sides AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid as part of the 2018 International Champions Cup.

Date: Thursday, July 19

Time: 7 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Friday, July 20).

Live Stream: MUTV

Team News

Jose Mourinho's side have travelled to the United States without several key players. Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez has missed the start of the tour, as he has been unable to get a visa, per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Paul Hirst at the Times offered an update:

The Red Devils will be without players such as Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones due to their involvement at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

New signing Diogo Dalot is included as well as highly-rated youngsters Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

America will be without Paraguay international Cecilio Dominguez after he suffered a fractured jaw in a friendly against Morelia on Sunday, per Tom Marshall at ESPN FC.

Fellow forward Jeremy Menez is also sidelined through injury after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament which has ruled him out of the 2018 Apertura, per Marshall.

Tour Gives Players The Chance To Impress Mourinho

With so many big names missing from the Manchester United squad this tour offers fringe players and youngsters the chance to impress Mourinho and stake a claim ahead of the new season.

Left-back Luke Shaw is one player whose future at the club is uncertain. The defender has not managed to cement a regular place in the team and is into the last year of his contract at the club.

The defender has been in training ahead of pre-season, per Ciaran Kelly at the Manchester Evening News:

Fans will also be helping to get a glimpse of some of the club's talented youngsters. Gomes has been particularly impressive at Under-18 level, as shown by Statman Dave:

The 17-year-old is skilful in possession, has great vision and is a real attacking threat who looks to have a big future at the club.

So too does 18-year-old winger Tahith Chong who will also be hoping for some minutes. He has bags of pace, can play on either flank and is a real handful for defenders.

The Red Devils have looked in a need of a wide man for some time, and the tour may be Chong's perfect opportunity to shine.