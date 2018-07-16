Jacob deGrom's Agent: Mets Should Consider Trade If NY Isn't Open to Contract

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The agent for New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom wants to see the team either sign him to a long-term deal or trade him now.

"We have discussed Jacob’s future with the Mets at length," CAA's Brodie van Wagenen said Monday, per Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic. "Jacob has expressed interest in exploring a long-term partnership that would keep him in a Mets uniform for years to come. If the Mets don’t share the same interest, we believe their best course of action is to seriously consider trade opportunities now."

"The inertia of the current situation could complicate Jacob’s relationship with the club and creates an atmosphere of indecision," Van Wagenen added, per Rosenthal.

DeGrom is under team control through the 2020 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.