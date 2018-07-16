Which Home Run Legend Would You Take in a Derby?July 16, 2018
The 2018 Home Run Derby will feature some top players in today's game like Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman, but none of them can match the sluggers we have seen over the past 30 years.
This begs the question, which top hitter since the Derby first began in 1985 would you take to win?
Barry Bonds is the career leader with 762 home runs, although each of these sluggers is among the top 11 of all time in this category.
Meanwhile, all four superstars won a Home Run Derby at some point in their careers, but Ken Griffey Jr. was the king with a record three wins in 1994, 1998 and 1999. His eight appearances were also the most all time.
With that said, you can't rule out peak Sammy Sosa or Mark McGwire, who combined to create one of the most exciting stretches in baseball history during the 1998 season.
So who would you take in a hypothetical exhibition during each player's prime?
