Each MLB Contender's Trade Season Shopping List After the All-Star Break

With the All-Star Game now in the rearview, the baseball world will turn its attention to the rapidly approaching July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Even the best of teams could stand to upgrade at least one spot on the roster for the stretch run. Last season's World Series participants are the perfect example, as they each added a handful of players in July and August:

Astros: SP Justin Verlander, RP Francisco Liriano, RP Tyler Clippard, OF Cameron Maybin

SP Justin Verlander, RP Francisco Liriano, RP Tyler Clippard, OF Cameron Maybin Dodgers: SP Yu Darvish, RP Tony Watson, RP Tony Cingrani, OF Curtis Granderson

With that in mind, we've compiled a shopping list for each contender heading into trade season.

For some teams, it's as simple as adding some reinforcements to the bullpen or some depth to the back of the rotation. For others, there are more pressing needs if they hope to get over the hump and contend for a World Series title.

In order to be considered a contender, teams need to have at least a 10 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to the latest projections from FanGraphs.