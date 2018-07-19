Each MLB Contender's Trade Season Shopping List After the All-Star Break

Each MLB Contender's Trade Season Shopping List After the All-Star BreakJuly 19, 2018
- Astros: SP Justin Verlander, RP Francisco Liriano, RP Tyler Clippard, OF Cameron Maybin
- Dodgers: SP Yu Darvish, RP Tony Watson, RP Tony Cingrani, OF Curtis Granderson
With the All-Star Game now in the rearview, the baseball world will turn its attention to the rapidly approaching July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Even the best of teams could stand to upgrade at least one spot on the roster for the stretch run. Last season's World Series participants are the perfect example, as they each added a handful of players in July and August:
With that in mind, we've compiled a shopping list for each contender heading into trade season.
For some teams, it's as simple as adding some reinforcements to the bullpen or some depth to the back of the rotation. For others, there are more pressing needs if they hope to get over the hump and contend for a World Series title.
In order to be considered a contender, teams need to have at least a 10 percent chance of reaching the postseason, according to the latest projections from FanGraphs.
San Francisco Giants (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 14.8 Percent)
Shopping List
Starting Pitcher
Madison Bumgarner (8 GS, 3-3, 2.90 ERA) and Johnny Cueto (7 GS, 3-1, 2.36 ERA) are both finally healthy for a San Francisco Giants team that has spent much of the season trying to piece together a viable starting rotation.
The rest of the rotation coming out of the break will be Andrew Suarez (16 GS, 3-6, 3.94 ERA), Dereck Rodriguez (7 GS, 3-1, 3.12 ERA) and Derek Holland (18 GS, 5-8, 4.17 ERA).
Jeff Samardzija (10 GS, 1-5, 6.25 ERA) was placed on the disabled list just before the break with shoulder inflammation, and Chris Stratton (18 GS, 8-6, 4.93 ERA) was optioned to Triple-A earlier this month.
Ideally, the team could find a solid No. 3 starter type.
However, the Giants don't have the trade chips to swing a deal for a controllable starter or the luxury-tax wiggle room to land a high-priced rental. That leaves guys like Tyson Ross, Nathan Eovaldi and Mike Fiers as potential targets.
Late-Inning Reliever
While the San Francisco bullpen ranks 10th in the majors with a 3.65 ERA, it's hard to overlook 19 blown saves in 41 chances.
Lefties Will Smith (30 G, 1.23 ERA) and Tony Watson (44 G, 2.08 ERA) have been excellent, and rookie Reyes Moronta (45 G, 1.93 ERA) has been an unexpected contributor, but the closer's role has been a revolving door since Hunter Strickland suffered a fractured hand on June 18.
Mark Melancon, Sam Dyson and the aforementioned Watson all have experience in the ninth-inning role, so perhaps one of them emerges as the answer. Otherwise, someone like Joakim Soria could be a fit if the White Sox are willing to eat some salary in hopes of a better prospect return.
Colorado Rockies (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 22.3 Percent)
- 2015: 5.27 ERA (30th in MLB)
- 2016: 4.79 ERA (26th in MLB)
- 2017: 4.59 ERA (16th in MLB)
- 2018: 4.39 ERA (20th in MLB)
Shopping List
Relief Pitcher
"The theme here is going to be non-elite reliever who could figure into their plans heading forward," wrote R.J. Anderson of CBSSports.com while breaking down the Rockies' likely approach to addressing the relief corps.
The front office gave Wade Davis (41 G, 27/31 SV, 3.72 ERA), Bryan Shaw (43 G, 7.23 ERA) and Jake McGee (39 G, 6.15 ERA) a combined $106 million during the offseason, and all three are capable of pitching substantially better than they have thus far.
That trio's struggles have played a significant part in the bullpen ranking 28th in the majors with a 5.20 ERA. That's a far cry from the 4.40 ERA they posted a year ago—a big reason why they were a surprise postseason participant.
It's worth noting that Adam Ottavino (41 G, 20 HLD, 1.62 ERA, 13.6 K/9) has been one of the most effective bullpen arms in all of baseball. He just needs some help.
Craig Stammen (SD), Mychal Givens (BAL), Kirby Yates (SD) and Drew Steckenrider (MIA) were the four pitchers that Anderson listed as potential targets. All four make sense as short-term upgrades and long-term contributors who won't take a massive prospect haul to acquire.
Front-Line Starting Pitcher
The Colorado Rockies' starting pitching has been trending in the right direction for the past several seasons:
However, the staff is still lacking a true ace.
Jon Gray appeared to be emerging as that guy last season when he went 8-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86.1 innings after the All-Star break. Instead, he struggled to a 5.44 ERA over 18 starts this season before being demoted to the minors.
Kyle Freeland (19 GS, 8-6, 3.11 ERA) and Tyler Anderson (20 GS, 6-3, 3.72 ERA) have both been solid, but if this team is serious about making a run at a title, swinging a blockbuster deal to acquire someone like Jacob deGrom or Chris Archer might be a necessity.
Such a deal would almost certainly cost top prospect Brendan Rodgers and more, and it remains to be seen if they'd consider mortgaging that much of the future.
St. Louis Cardinals (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 23.2 Percent)
Shopping List
Relief Pitcher(s)
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer wrote: "The Cardinals have the individual pieces of a contender, but it's been two steps forward, two steps back for most of the year."
On a position-by-position basis, it is hard to find any glaring holes on this team, yet they find themselves 7.5 games back in the NL Central standings.
Standing pat looks to be a very likely approach at the trade deadline, but if they do make a move, it will surely be to upgrade the bullpen.
This year's relief corps ranks 24th in the majors with a 4.48 ERA.
Veteran Bud Norris (39 G, 17/19 SV, 3.05 ERA) has stepped up big in the closer's role, and flame-throwing rookie Jordan Hicks (44 G, 12 HLD, 3.56 ERA) has emerged as the team's most reliable setup option.
Beyond those two, it's been a crapshoot.
Luke Gregerson and Tyler Lyons were both activated from the disabled list on July 13. Neither pitcher got off to a good start this season, but they are capable of providing an in-house boost in the second half if they return to form.
Otherwise, a mid-level addition or two could give them a fighting chance in the hunt for an NL wild-card spot.
Oakland Athletics (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 29.4 Percent)
Shopping List
Starting Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics have gotten nearly as many wins from their bullpen (24) as they have from their rotation (31).
That speaks to a starting staff that has not been pitching deep into games, an idea made even more clear by their middling 43 percent quality start rate.
With that in mind, what they could really use is an innings eater.
Bartolo Colon could be a fit. Kyle Gibson is an intriguing option in a contract year. And if the teams are willing to chip in some money, both Cole Hamels and James Shields could make sense as well.
The Athletics rely too heavily on cheap, homegrown talent to consider doing anything that would take a significant bite out of the farm system. They're essentially playing with house money in a season where few expected them to contend, so small-scale upgrades will likely be the name of the game.
Catcher
Jonathan Lucroy has earned high marks throughout his career for his leadership skills and ability to handle a pitching staff.
However, he has struggled to a 72 OPS+ as the plate this year, and the catcher position as a whole has produced a middling .230/.281/.327 line for the Athletics.
Assuming J.T. Realmuto and Wilson Ramos will both be out of their price range, they will be shopping in the Devin Mesoraco, A.J. Ellis and Robinson Chirinos aisle of the backstop store.
Outfielder
Stephen Piscotty (116 OPS+, 12 HR, 46 RBI) and Mark Canha (123 OPS+, 12 HR, 38 RBI) are both having solid seasons in the Oakland outfield.
However, the same can't be said for Dustin Fowler (76 OPS+) and the injured Matthew Joyce (88 OPS+).
They could install Chad Pinder (120 OPS+, 10 HR, 22 RBI) as the everyday guy in left field, but he's more valuable in his current super-utility role, so adding another outfielder makes sense.
It won't take much to find an upgrade.
Atlanta Braves (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 37.1 Percent)
Shopping List
Starting Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves have an emerging ace in Mike Foltynewicz (18 GS, 7-5, 2.66 ERA, 120 K, 101.2 IP) atop the starting rotation.
Left-hander Sean Newcomb (19 GS, 8-5, 3.51 ERA) gives the staff another young building block, and veteran Anibal Sanchez (11 GS, 4-2, 2.73 ERA) has been an excellent scrapheap find.
But is the rotation as a whole good enough for them to seriously contend?
Rookies Max Fried (3 GS, 1-1, 3.07 ERA) and Mike Soroka (5 GS, 2-1, 3.51 ERA) are capable of providing an in-house boost, and Kolby Allard (17 GS, 6-4, 2.85 ERA at Triple-A) is also knocking on the door.
Still, they could look to add another veteran to the mix.
A quality rental like J.A. Happ, a high-priced veteran like Cole Hamels or James Shields or a wild card like Matt Harvey could be in play as they look to get a leg up in a competitive NL East.
Don't expect them to gut the farm system for a top-tier controllable starter.
Philadelphia Phillies (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 46.2 Percent)
Shopping List
Infielder
The shortstop position has been a black hole for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
Rookie J.P. Crawford (.194 BA, 75 OPS+) has not seized the everyday job as hoped, and the position as a whole has produced a brutal .235/.284/.350 line on the year.
The option of adding a second baseman and shifting Cesar Hernandez to shortstop for the remainder of the season expands their list of options.
Yangervis Solarte, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Iglesias would all come relatively cheap.
Whit Merrifield, Starlin Castro and Eduardo Escobar represent higher-level targets with control beyond the 2018 season, but it will take significantly more to acquire them.
The big target here could be Cincinnati Reds All-Star Scooter Gennett, though it's unclear whether he'll be available, and it would take a significant haul to pry him loose if he were in fact shopped.
Right-Handed Hitting Outfielder
Nick Williams is hitting a respectable .245/.322/.430 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI as the Phillies' primary right fielder this season.
However, he has a .655 OPS with 13 strikeouts in 54 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, and the Phillies are lacking a viable platoon partner. Aaron Altherr (.174 BA, 64 OPS+) and the recently promoted Trevor Plouffe are the current options on the active roster.
The pickings are slim on the trade market, but there's one former superstar who could be a fit.
Jose Bautista is hitting .238/.394/.437 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI in 49 games since signing with the New York Mets, and it likely won't take much to acquire the 37-year-old veteran.
Arizona Diamondbacks (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 49.5 Percent)
- BA: .229 (28th)
- OPS: .702 (24th)
- HR: 107 (16th)
- R/G: 4.34 (18th)
- 2016: 5.19 ERA (29th in MLB)
- 2017: 3.61 ERA (3rd in MLB)
Shopping List
An Offensive Upgrade
One way or another, the Arizona Diamondbacks need to add some offensive punch.
Here's where they currently rank leaguewide offensively:
Catcher (.199/.282/.347), shortstop (.233/.291/.436) and right field (.191/.263/.302) have all been weak spots.
John Ryan Murphy has shown some intriguing power in his first chance at regular playing time, and Steven Souza Jr. is capable of far more than he showed in an injury-plagued first half.
That leaves shortstop as the clear spot to add some punch, though the club could also explore second base options and shift Ketel Marte over to shortstop.
Brian Dozier would be a splashy addition, and his teammate Eduardo Escobar also makes sense. Asdrubal Cabrera has been moved at the deadline before, so he's no stranger to diving into a playoff race. The dark-horse target could be Derek Dietrich, who has a similar profile to former D-backs utility man Brandon Drury.
Starting Pitcher
The D-backs went from 69 to 93 wins last season, due in large part to vastly improved starting pitching:
Despite returning the same five-man rotation, things have not gone as swimmingly this season.
Taijuan Walker is out for the season following Tommy John surgery, and Robbie Ray (10 GS, 3-2, 5.03 ERA) has been a shell of the pitcher who finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting last year.
Clay Buchholz (strained oblique) and Shelby Miller (elbow inflammation) are also currently on the disabled list, and the team isn't exactly flush with depth options in the upper levels of the minors.
A thin farm system and bloated payroll mean they'll likely be limited to a low-cost rental, but bringing some sort of stability to the back of the rotation could go a long way.
Milwaukee Brewers (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 49.6 Percent)
Shopping List
Middle Infielder
The Milwaukee Brewers will open the second half with Brad Miller and Tyler Saladino as their starting middle infield.
That is less than ideal for a team with playoff aspirations.
Jonathan Villar (279 PA, .261/.315/.377, 85 OPS+) and Orlando Arcia (212 PA, .197/.231/.251, 29 OPS+) started the season as the everyday guys up the middle.
However, Villar is currently on the disabled list with a thumb injury, and Arcia was optioned to Triple-A at the end of June.
Adding at least one middle infielder to the mix seems like a must. They hit on trading for Neil Walker last summer, and a similar pickup would go a long way.
Front-Line Starting Pitcher
The Brewers have plenty of starting pitching depth.
Junior Guerra (18 GS, 6-6, 3.23 ERA), Jhoulys Chacin (21 GS, 8-3, 3.68 ERA) and Chase Anderson (19 GS, 6-7, 3.78 ERA) have all been solid middle-of-the-rotation options.
Meanwhile, rookie Freddy Peralta (7 GS, 4-1, 2.65 ERA) has shown significant upside, and veteran Wade Miley (3 GS, 1-1, 3.28 ERA) has made a positive impact since getting healthy.
A healthy Brent Suter (17 GS, 7-6, 4.52 ERA) and rookie Brandon Woodruff provide further options, while current DL inhabitants Jimmy Nelson and Zach Davies are both expected to rejoin the mix at some point in the second half as well.
The point is, the Brewers don't need a mid-level rental arm or veteran depth.
If they're going to make a play for starter, it will be for an ace-caliber arm. They have the young talent to make a run at Jacob deGrom if they decide to go all-in on the immediate future.
Catcher
A season-ending injury to Stephen Vogt has left the Brewers with a combination of Erik Kratz, Manny Pina and Jacob Nottingham at the catcher position.
The result has been a .217/.286/.350 batting line.
All-Star rental Wilson Ramos would be an excellent addition.
Washington Nationals (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 60.1 Percent)
Shopping List
Catcher
Matt Wieters posted a 63 OPS+ and minus-0.6 WAR in his first season with the Washington Nationals, and it's been more of the same (96 PA, 68 OPS+) during an injury-plagued 2018 season.
In his absence, Pedro Severino (203 PA, 36 OPS+) and Spencer Kieboom (63 PA, 39 OPS+) have provided next to nothing offensively.
A reunion with Wilson Ramos is one potential solution, and for a team entering a transitional period with the expected departure of Bryce Harper, they might prefer addressing the position with a rental player.
Otherwise, they could revisit talks with the Miami Marlins surrounding All-Star J.T. Realmuto.
An unwillingness to part with Juan Soto or Victor Robles has been a sticking point, and the Nationals are unlikely to change their tune, so it would take the Marlins accepting a deal built around Carter Kieboom.
Starting Pitcher
With Stephen Strasburg set to return from the disabled list on July 20, the starting rotation is not an immediate area of need.
Jeremy Hellickson (13 GS, 4-1, 3.29 ERA) has been an excellent pickup to fill the No. 5 starter spot, and Tanner Roark (19 GS, 3-11, 4.72 ERA) is capable of more than he's shown to this point.
The issue here is a lack of depth.
Erick Fedde (6 GS, 1-3, 5.79 ERA), Jefry Rodriguez (3 GS, 0-1, 9.64 ERA) and Austin Voth (1 GS, 0-1, 14.54 ERA) have each taken a turn at filling a vacant spot in the rotation with ugly results.
They don't need an impact starter of any sort, but some viable depth is a must.
Relief Pitcher
A shaky performance thus far from Ryan Madson (38 G, 4.98 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) could convince the Nationals to explore adding another reliever.
That said, with the addition of Kelvin Herrera last month and hard-throwing Koda Glover getting close to returning from the disabled list, they could easily opt to stand pat.
Seattle Mariners (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 65.7 Percent)
- James Paxton: 20 GS, 8-4, 3.70 ERA, 155 K, 119.1 IP
- Marco Gonzales: 19 GS, 10-5, 3.41 ERA, 98 K, 113.1 IP
- Mike Leake: 20 GS, 8-6, 4.22 ERA, 75 K, 121.2 IP
- Wade LeBlanc: 19 G, 14 GS, 5-1, 3.63 ERA, 66 K, 89.1 IP
- Felix Hernandez: 19 GS, 8-7, 5.13 ERA, 87 K, 105.1 IP
Shopping List
Starting Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners' incumbent five-man rotation has been far better than expected:
There are a few issues, though.
LeBlanc has never pitched more than 146 innings in a season, and his 4.38 FIP indicates there's some regression to come. Gonzales is also largely unproven and rapidly approaching his previous professional career high of 122 innings from back in 2014.
In short, expecting this group to keep pitching at their current level might be wishful thinking.
The Mariners are better positioned to take on a big salary than they are to give up any top-tier prospect talent from a thin system, so taking on a high-priced veteran like Cole Hamels or James Shields might be their preferred route.
Both guys would also provide some welcome postseason experience to a green staff.
Backup Catcher
Mike Zunino is currently nursing an ankle injury, leaving the Mariners to rely on some combination of Chris Herrmann, David Freitas and the recently signed Cameron Rupp to man the catcher position.
If they decide they need to upgrade, veterans Devin Mesoraco, A.J. Ellis and Robinson Chirinos could all be a decent fit.
Los Angeles Dodgers (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 92.3 Percent)
Shopping List
Relief Pitcher(s)
Closer Kenley Jansen has overcome a rocky first month to convert 24 of 25 save chances with a 1.47 ERA in 34 appearances since the start of May.
However, the rest of the bullpen is a major question mark.
Josh Fields, Tony Cingrani, Pedro Baez and Yimi Garcia are all on the disabled list—along with free-agent signing Tom Koehler, who has been sidelined since spring training.
That leaves guys like Daniel Hudson, Dylan Floro, Erik Goeddel and JT Chargois in crucial roles and makes upgrading the relief corps a top priority.
Kyle Barraclough, Kirby Yates and Keone Kela represent controllable setup options, while Zach Britton is a risk/reward rental target who is still trying to return to All-Star form after a spring injury.
Expect the front office to cast a wide net in their search for bullpen help—and multiple additions could be made.
Chicago Cubs (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 97.3 Percent)
Shopping List
Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs rank 11th in the majors with a 3.88 starters' ERA.
Jon Lester (19 GS, 12-2, 2.58 ERA) has been the one consistent presence on the staff this season, but things are looking up.
Kyle Hendricks has a 2.45 ERA in three July starts, including a gem against the San Francisco Giants on July 9 where he allowed just five hits and one unearned run over 8.1 innings.
Jose Quintana is also trending in the right direction with a 3.04 ERA over his last 10 starts after starting the season with an unsightly 5.23 ERA and just three quality starts in his first eight appearances.
Reliever-turned-starter Mike Montgomery has also provided a boost, going 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA in nine starts since joining the rotation.
The question marks lie with offseason additions Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood.
Darvish went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before landing on the disabled list in May with triceps tendinitis. There's no timetable for his return.
Chatwood has walked a staggering 73 batters in 84 innings on his way to a 5.04 ERA, and he's finished six innings just three times in 17 starts.
The Cubs have three quality starters who are capable of pitching at a frontline level in Lester, Hendricks and Quintana, so they don't need a top-tier starter. And frankly, they don't have the prospects to acquire one anyway.
Adding a back-end arm might be all they need for the stretch run. A run at a more significant rental like J.A. Happ or Cole Hamels could be an option if the price is right.
Cleveland Indians (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 98.4 Percent)
- 2016: 3.45 ERA (4th in MLB), 37-of-48 SV (.771)
- 2017: 2.89 ERA (1st in MLB), 37-of-47 SV (.787)
- 2018: 5.28 ERA (29th in MLB), 23-of-34 SV (.676)
Shopping List
Relief Pitcher(s)
The Cleveland Indians bullpen has taken a staggering step backward:
A whopping 20 different pitchers have already made at least one appearance out of the bullpen, and key arms like Cody Allen (40 G, 4.66 ERA), Dan Otero (36 G, 5.60 ERA), Zach McAllister (37 G, 5.65 ERA) and Tyler Olson (30 G, 7.50 ERA) have all struggled.
Andrew Miller—who has been sidelined since May 26 with right knee inflammation—began a rehab assignment Tuesday and could return soon.
Still, this bullpen needs a major overhaul.
San Diego closer Brad Hand is one reliever of interest, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, and that's a good indication that they're searching at the top end of the reliever market.
Another AL Central title may be in the bag, but they'll need to be active at the deadline if they want to make a postseason run.
Outfielder
The center field position has produced a .219/.267/.297 line and just 18 extra-base hits for the Indians this season.
Bradley Zimmer (114 PA, 63 OPS+) has flopped after a strong 2017 season, while Tyler Naquin (162 PA, 78 OPS+), Rajai Davis (161 PA, 58 OPS+), Greg Allen (150 PA, 42 OPS+) and Brandon Guyer (124 PA, 55 OPS+) have all struggled.
Adam Jones would be a splashy addition from a name standpoint, while Leonys Martin might be a better fit as a plus defender with good speed on the bases.
New York Yankees (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 100.0 Percent)
- CC Sabathia: 18 GS, 6-4, 3.51 ERA, 77 K, 100.0 IP
- Masahiro Tanaka: 15 GS, 7-2, 4.54 ERA, 83 K, 83.1 IP
- Sonny Gray: 18 GS, 6-7, 5.46 ERA, 85 K, 90.2 IP
- Domingo German: 12 GS, 2-4, 5.97 ERA, 73 K, 63.1 IP (stats as a starter only)
Shopping List
Starting Pitcher
The New York Yankees' hunt for a starting pitcher will be one of the biggest storylines of the trade deadline.
While the team is on pace for 106 wins and has one of the best starters in baseball fronting the staff in Luis Severino (20 GS, 14-2, 2.31 ERA), the rest of the rotation is a question mark.
Counting on Sabathia to be the No. 2 guy in the postseason and relying on anything from Gray come October is a risky proposition for a team with legitimate title aspirations.
Expect the front office to explore all options.
That could range from J.A. Happ or Cole Hamels as rentals, Matt Harvey as a risk/reward play, Michael Fulmer or Chris Archer as controllable starters or Lance Lynn as a buy-low option with postseason experience.
Top prospects Justus Sheffield (15 GS, 4-5, 2.44 ERA, 95 K, 85.0 IP between Double-A and Triple-A) and Chance Adams (18 GS, 3-4, 4.89 ERA, 87 K, 84.2 IP at Triple-A) could both provide an in-house boost.
Still, it's hard to envision the deadline coming and going without the Yankees acquiring a starter.
Boston Red Sox (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 100.0 Percent)
Shopping List
Setup Reliever
Craig Kimbrel (41 G, 30/32 SV, 1.77 ERA) is having another excellent season closing out games for the Boston Red Sox, and Matt Barnes (41 G, 2.36 ERA) has been a reliable setup option.
The rest of the bullpen is shaky.
Joe Kelly (43 G, 4.31 ERA) and Heath Hembree (41 G, 3.79 ERA) have been inconsistent, while Tyler Thornburg (4 G, 5.40 ERA) is still shaking off the rust from significant missed time following surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome.
Expect them to be players at the top of the market, which means names like Kyle Barraclough, Brad Hand, Jake Diekman, Joakim Soria, Jeurys Familia, Zach Britton, Kirby Yates, Keone Kela and others will be in play.
A lefty reliever, in particular, looks like an area of need. Rookie Bobby Poyner is currently the only southpaw in the big league bullpen.
Second Baseman
The health of Dustin Pedroia (knee inflammation) and middling performance of Eduardo Nunez (326 PA, 72 OPS+) could be reason enough for the Red Sox to explore an addition at second base.
Brian Dozier would be a high-profile rental, while Scooter Gennett and Whit Merrifield would provide control beyond the 2018 season, albeit at a higher acquisition cost.
The Red Sox don't have the deepest farm system, but they have enough intriguing low-level pitching that they should be able to make a significant addition or two before the deadline passes.
Houston Astros (FanGraphs Playoff Odds: 100.0 Percent)
Shopping List
Left-Handed Reliever
The Houston Astros look like the most complete team in baseball heading into trade season.
The offense is once again among the most potent in baseball with a .261 average (third in MLB), .768 OPS (fourth) and 5.05 runs per game (fifth).
Alex Bregman (.928 OPS, 20 HR, 64 RBI) has emerged as a star alongside incumbent superstars Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa.
Meanwhile, on the pitching side of things, the starting rotation leads the majors with a 3.02 ERA, and the bullpen pieces have fallen into place with Hector Rondon now closing games and a number of multi-inning weapons at their disposal.
As such, any additions to the roster will likely be on a much smaller scale than last year's Justin Verlander blockbuster.
Tony Sipp (27 G, 1.93 ERA) is having an excellent season, but he's still the only lefty with more than two games of big league experience in the bullpen, and he hasn't been used in many high-leverage situations. So that's one area that could be addressed.
Brad Hand might cost more than they're willing to spend, but other readily available lefties like Jake Diekman, Jerry Blevins and Luis Avilan should be on the team's radar.
Depending on the asking price, Zach Britton could be a target as well.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.