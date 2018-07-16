Cristiano Ronaldo Talks Juventus Move, Says Players His Age Go to China, Qatar

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo noted that players of his age "usually go to Qatar or China" as he was presented as a Juventus player Monday following his £99.2 million move to the Serie A champions from Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old also set his sights on a sixth Ballon d'Or win and said he hopes to make Juve into an even better side, per BBC Sport:

"To come to this club at this stage of my career, I am very happy. I want to win. I want to be the best. Who knows, maybe I will be awarded the Ballon d'Or again but things will happen naturally. ... I am different from all the other players who think that their career is over at my age, but I want to show the others that I am different. It is very emotional for me at the club now because I am not 23, I am 33.

"I am so proud they were interested in me. I hope I can take Juventus to an even higher level."

The Portuguese superstar added he did not receive offers from any other clubs, and he outlined the Old Lady's aims next season will be to win both the UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

Ronaldo spent nine years at Real following his then world-record £80 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United in 2009.

He departed with numerous trophies to his name, including four more Champions Leagues, and a remarkable goalscoring record, per BBC 5 Live Sport:

The fact Real were able to make a profit on him even though he is now well into his 30s is indicative of just how extraordinary Ronaldo's form has continued to be.

He should be a huge asset for Juve as they go in search of an eighth Italian title in a row next season and first Champions League win since 1996.

Per John Brewin of the Guardian, Ronaldo was relatively reserved in his individual aspirations at his new club, saying he thinks he can win the Ballon d'Or one more time but not "two or three more."