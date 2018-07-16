Vladimir Putin Gives Ball to Donald Trump to Honor Joint 2026 World Cup Bid

Russia president Vladimir Putin handed United States president Donald Trump a football when the two leaders met in Helsinki on Monday, in honor of the United States' winning joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Trump thanked him for the gesture and said he would give it to his son Barron. He then tossed the ball to his wife Melania, as shown by CNN:

The 2018 World Cup in Russia concluded on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. France were crowned champions after beating Croatia 4-2 in an exciting final.

The tournament has been widely regarded as a resounding success. The hosts exceeded expectations on the pitch as they reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out on penalties by eventual finalists Croatia.

The World Cup heads to Qatar in 2022 and will then be split across the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

The United States failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament but will hope they can take inspiration from Russia and make an impact as hosts in 2026.

