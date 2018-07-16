Barcelona Reportedly Believe €50M Will Secure Ajax Star Frenkie de Jong

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JULY 13: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the Club Friendly match between Ajax v Anderlecht at the Olympisch Stadion on July 13, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Cees van Hoogdalem/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly feel that a bid of €50 million will be enough to convince Ajax to part with Frenkie de Jong.

According to Marca's Ramiro Aldunate, the Dutch club are hoping to keep hold of the 21-year-old, but Barca believe that Ajax will not be able to turn down an offer of that size.

Sport's Tomas Andreu added the Blaugrana will meet with Ajax to discuss the transfer on July 25, when the Eredivisie outfit take on Austrian side Sturm Graz in a UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The versatile youngster can play as a midfielder—in a central or holding roleor as a centre-back, and he split his time between them evenly last season as he contributed nine assists and a goal in 26 appearances in all competitions.

He established himself as a key player in a breakout campaign and would have made more appearances had he not missed the final nine matches of the season through injury.

An intelligent and composed operator despite his youth, De Jong created 32 chances in 22 Eredivisie outings and completed 55 of the 59 take-ons he attempted, per Squawka.

As WhoScored.com revealed, his distribution is as reliable as his dribbling with the ball:

Football writer Ryan Baldi is a huge admirer of the youngster:

It's clear De Jong has an abundance of potential, and with his technical ability, it seems he'd be a natural fit at the Camp Nou.

That Ajax are determined for him to remain at the club is of no surprise at all. While the departure of their best players to bigger and better things is almost an inevitability, they'll be hoping to keep him in Amsterdam a little longer before he gets snapped up.

A bid as large as €50 million is a hefty price tag for one so young to deal with, but it would be good business for Ajax, and Barcelona would acquire an immediate injection of quality into their ranks and a star for the future.

  

