Arsenal Reportedly Enter Andre Gomes Talks, Latest Barcelona Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona regarding a move to sign Andre Gomes, who looks to be out of their plans after he was omitted from the club's pre-season tour.

The Daily Mirror reported the Gunners are in direct competition with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, but Unai Emery's side have taken the edge after entering discussions.

Emery has already added midfielders Lucas Torreira, 22, and Matteo Guendouzi, 19, to his ranks this summer, but Gomes, 24, brings a lot more experience playing among Europe's top leagues.

There's other Premier League interest coming from London, too, although Barca will likely require a change in tactic if they're to convince Chelsea to cut a swap deal, as told by Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

Gomes' stay at the Camp Nou has largely been a miserable one. He joined from Valencia for €35 million in 2016 and managed 47 appearances for the Blaugrana in his maiden campaign, though only 20 of those were starts.

That figure dropped to just 12 starts in 31 appearances under Ernesto Valverde last term, but the hope for his suitors is that Gomes, who won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal, can still fulfil his potential.

Emery may be tempted to take over Gomes' development and look to rescue the talent that once impressed at Benfica and Los Che. The midfielder has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Catalonia, and Sport Witness questioned the regional media:

It's safe to say at this point that Gomes' future as a Barca player looks to be over, despite the fact he has another three years left to run on his contract.

The problem for Barcelona is that they'll wish to recoup as much of their initial investment as possible, and it may be that a loan with an option to purchase is the optimum solution for his suitors:

Sport confirmed Gomes will not travel on Barca's pre-season tour to the United States and hinted a deal could be reached for €18 million (£15.9 million), roughly half the fee that took him to the Camp Nou two years ago.

Barcelona also drive a hard bargain in that they only want a sale, as well as a cut of any future transfer Gomes completes, but the power lies with Arsenal as they decide on whether to offer Gomes his escape route.