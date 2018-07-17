MLB All-Stars Most Likely to Be Traded Pre-Deadline

1 of 6

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets

The New York Mets are buried in last place in the National League East, and the persistent chatter has been that they'll at least listen to offers for virtually anyone on their big league roster.

That includes right-hander Jacob deGrom, who's in the midst of a Cy Young Award-caliber season and under team control through 2020. The Mets would surely command a massive prospect haul for their ace. It could happen, but at this point, at least one top suitor—the New York Yankees—doesn't consider a trade for deGrom or his teammate Noah Syndergaard "especially realistic," per Fancred's Jon Heyman.

J.T. Realmuto, C, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins traded their entire 2017 starting outfield and second baseman Dee Gordon this offseason. Will catcher J.T. Realmuto be the next to exit South Beach? Don't be too sure.

"The Marlins want to keep Realmuto, who is under team control through 2020, and have internally discussed the possibility of making a long-term offer," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported. "A team would need to make an astronomical offer for Miami to even consider a trade."

Blake Snell, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have managed to float above .500, but their chances of making noise in the top-heavy American League East are slim with the Yankees and Boston Red Sox throwing their weight around.

The small-market Rays should consider trade offers for MLB talent so they can restock their farm, though one All-Star and potential deadline target—catcher Wilson Ramos—dinged his value when he injured his hamstring Saturday.

Another name you'll hear bandied about is left-hander Blake Snell's. Maybe, but don't get sucked in. It's hard to believe the Rays would move a 25-year-old rising star with a 2.27 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings who's controllable through 2022 unless another club essentially emptied its minor league stockpile.