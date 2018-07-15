Marcus Stroman Clarifies Comment Calling Blue Jays 'F--king Terrible' After Loss

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman allowed three earned runs and took the loss in his team's 5-2 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and wasn't pleased after the contest.

According to Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun, Stroman declined to answer a question regarding his 2012 season with the Class-A Vancouver Canadians before yelling at the reporter who asked it and saying his team is "f--king terrible."

Stroman offered clarification for the incident on his Twitter page, noting he meant he and his team are terrible right now, before expressing love for the team and city. He was clearly frustrated that only part of his quote was used in stories:

Stroman isn't wrong about the Blue Jays being terrible heading into the All-Star break considering they lost six of their final eight games before the time off. They are 43-52 and a daunting 23.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox in the American League East.

As for Stroman, he didn't pitch between May 8 and June 23 and was on the disabled list with right shoulder fatigue. While he allowed just one earned run in 12 innings in his first two starts back, he has struggled of late and allowed 10 earned runs in 16.2 innings in July.

An error by Devon Travis in the first inning didn't help his cause Sunday and bolstered a Red Sox rally, as the home team seized a 2-0 lead in the opening frame and never trailed. However, Buffery noted the right-hander defended his teammates prior to the yelling incident.

"My team picks me up a ton," Stroman said. "They pick me up all year. I should be able to pitch better in times like that when my team doesn't have my back. Because they've had my back a ton of times. So, love my guys on my team and like I said, I would go to war with them any day."

Stroman delved further into how much he loves his team when clarifying his actions, although it is clear there is built-up frustration from how Toronto played to finish the first half of the season.