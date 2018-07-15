Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Top Betting Odds to Win 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Top Betting Odds to Win 2018 MLB Home Run DerbyJuly 15, 2018
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
The oddsmakers are giving Bryce Harper the home-field advantage in the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby.
Harper is currently listed as +225 odds (bet $100 to win $225) to win Monday night's Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., per OddsShark. Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber comes in with the second-best odds at +333.
Here is how the remaining odds play out:
- Jesus Aguilar +500
- Javier Baez +550
- Rhys Hoskins +650
- Max Muncy +700
- Freddie Freeman +850
- Alex Bregman +1100
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
O's Narrow Focus in Machado Talks