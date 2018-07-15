Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Top Betting Odds to Win 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The oddsmakers are giving Bryce Harper the home-field advantage in the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby.

Harper is currently listed as +225 odds (bet $100 to win $225) to win Monday night's Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., per OddsShark. Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber comes in with the second-best odds at +333.

Here is how the remaining odds play out:

Jesus Aguilar +500

Javier Baez +550

Rhys Hoskins +650

Max Muncy +700

Freddie Freeman +850

Alex Bregman +1100

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.