Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Top Betting Odds to Win 2018 MLB Home Run Derby

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper bats during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The oddsmakers are giving Bryce Harper the home-field advantage in the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby.

Harper is currently listed as +225 odds (bet $100 to win $225) to win Monday night's Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., per OddsShark. Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber comes in with the second-best odds at +333.

Here is how the remaining odds play out:

  • Jesus Aguilar +500
  • Javier Baez +550
  • Rhys Hoskins +650
  • Max Muncy +700
  • Freddie Freeman +850
  • Alex Bregman +1100

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

