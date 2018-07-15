Tiger Woods: Carnoustie Is 'Most Difficult' Course in British Open Rotation

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is looking forward to playing in his first Open Championship since 2015, but he knows it will be a challenge.

"I have missed not playing The Open in a while because this is our oldest tournament," the golfer said Sunday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "And then coming here to Carnoustie, it is special. This is my fourth time playing it as a tournament. From my first time coming here as an amateur to being back now, it's just amazing how this course doesn't change. It is right in front of you. It's hard. It's probably the most difficult one we play in the whole rotation."

Woods has played the British Open at this course twice, finishing tied for seventh in 1999 and tied for 12th in 2007.

