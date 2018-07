B/R's 25-and-Under MLB All-Star Game: Which League's Young Stars Would Win?

1 of 7

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

C Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees (age 25, 1.2 WAR)

1B Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics (age 24, 1.6 WAR)

2B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros (age 24, 4.5 WAR)

SS Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians (age 24, 5.3 WAR)

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians (age 25, 6.5 WAR)

OF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (age 25, 6.3 WAR)

OF Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox (age 24, 3.6 WAR)

OF Daniel Robertson, Tampa Bay Rays (age 24, 2.2 WAR)

We fudged a little sliding the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman from his natural position at third base to second, but he did log one start there this season.

That said, he rounds out a superb infield that includes the Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson and Cleveland Indians cohorts Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor, who have hit like a latter-day Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig tandem in 2018.

Behind the dish, New York Yankees receiver Gary Sanchez is out with a groin injury but is expected back after the All-Star break, per Marc Carig of The Athletic. He's hitting a subpar .190 but has cracked 14 homers with 41 RBI in 63 games.

In the outfield, Boston Red Sox teammates Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi bring their enviable, toolsy skill sets and are joined by Daniel Robertson of the Tampa Bay Rays, a versatile wild card who's played left field, every infield position and even pitched a scoreless frame.