B/R's 25-and-Under MLB All-Star Game: Which League's Young Stars Would Win?

What if MLB's All-Star teams were comprised entirely of players 25-and-under, and what if those teams met in a completely hypothetical contest?

Who would win?

That's the question we're setting out to answer. First, a few ground rules:

Both teams will feature 25 players, including 14 position players and 11 pitchers. The starting lineups must be populated by eight players who have logged at least an inning at the position in question in 2018, but we're not worrying about balancing the benches (like with a backup catcher, say).

Players must be 25 years old or younger as of this writing (duh).

Guys don't have to be healthy, but they need to have accumulated enough WAR while they were on the field this season.

Speaking of which: Rosters were selected based on FanGraphs ' WAR rankings for 2018 entering play Monday. Yes, WAR is an imperfect measure of player value. Granted, this inevitably sparked some controversial calls (for example: ride the pine, Bryce Harper). But we didn't have a big, fancy fan vote — and it's tough to argue WAR didn't help us pick two pretty darn good squads stocked with some of the most exciting burgeoning talent in the game.

As for who would win? We'll tally up the totals and save that for the end.