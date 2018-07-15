World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony: Top Moments, Celebrities and More

World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony: Top Moments, Celebrities and MoreJuly 15, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup final was preceded by the closing ceremony on Sunday, as Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi performed their tournament anthem 'Live It Up' for one last time at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
With plenty of dancers and a focus on Russian culture and heritage, the ceremony drew plenty of frowns from the fans who were watching at home. Sport Witness were not impressed:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Kinda liked the opening ceremony, all full of joy and expectation. Even Robbie Williams impersonating Morrissey was acceptable. Back to cynicism, watching this one like. https://t.co/X2cMwP8ZAp
Football writer Jonas Giaever noted FIFA's choice of main artists for both the opening ceremony and closing ceremony seemed a little dated, with Robbie Williams headlining the former:
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
So, Robbie Williams did the opening ceremony, and Will Smith does the closing ceremony. If I told you that was for the World Cup in 1998, you'd probably think that was pretty cool, maybe even a wee bit dated. But no .. that's the World Cup in 2018.
Goal UK shared this short fragment of the ceremony:
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho made a special appearance, joining a large group of dancers toward the end of the ceremony. Matt Slater of the Associated Press wasn't surprised:
The former Barcelona man seemed right at home playing the bongos:
NTV Kenya @ntvkenya
Brazil legend, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (Ronaldinho) is in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow with his dancers for the closing ceremony! #NTVWorldCup2018 #WorldCup #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/AmnCmEDy3J
With fans of both teams eager to get started and the players heading for the tunnel, organisers wisely decided to keep the ceremony short. The World Cup final started right on time, at 6 p.m. local time in Moscow.
