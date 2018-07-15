World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony: Top Moments, Celebrities and More

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup final was preceded by the closing ceremony on Sunday, as Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi performed their tournament anthem 'Live It Up' for one last time at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

With plenty of dancers and a focus on Russian culture and heritage, the ceremony drew plenty of frowns from the fans who were watching at home. Sport Witness were not impressed:

Football writer Jonas Giaever noted FIFA's choice of main artists for both the opening ceremony and closing ceremony seemed a little dated, with Robbie Williams headlining the former:

Goal UK shared this short fragment of the ceremony:

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho made a special appearance, joining a large group of dancers toward the end of the ceremony. Matt Slater of the Associated Press wasn't surprised:

The former Barcelona man seemed right at home playing the bongos:

With fans of both teams eager to get started and the players heading for the tunnel, organisers wisely decided to keep the ceremony short. The World Cup final started right on time, at 6 p.m. local time in Moscow.