Jordon Brown Injured in Collision with Andrew Considine, Fans Asked to Leave

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

The Adidas Telstar 18, the official ball of the tournament, is pictured near the corner flag during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 16, 2018. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

An Aberdeen pre-season friendly was abandoned and fans asked to leave the Balmoral Stadium after a clash of heads saw Cove Rangers player Jordon Brown rushed to hospital.

Brown was injured after coming into contact with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine early in the second half, and BBC News reported spectators were asked to leave shortly afterwards. Aberdeen sent Brown their well wishes:

MailOnline's Danny Gallagher wrote that Brown was conscious while being seen to by medical staff for 30 minutes, after which both managers agreed to call time on the pre-season match.

The 25-year-old played youth football for Aberdeen, who led the friendly 2-1 when it was abandoned.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle joined in sending a positive message to the player following Sunday's unfortunate injury:

Gallagher said Brown went straight down after the challenge with Considine, and the Daily Record confirmed it was a head injury he was being treated for.

Related

    Watch the World Cup Final Live on FuboTV (🇺🇸 Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch the World Cup Final Live on FuboTV (🇺🇸 Only)

    FuboTV
    via FuboTV

    Ronaldinho Crashes Closing Ceremony

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldinho Crashes Closing Ceremony

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    France Winner Shirts Already Printed 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France Winner Shirts Already Printed 👀

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    'Ronaldo Was Offered to Napoli'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Ronaldo Was Offered to Napoli'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report