Jordon Brown Injured in Collision with Andrew Considine, Fans Asked to Leave

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

An Aberdeen pre-season friendly was abandoned and fans asked to leave the Balmoral Stadium after a clash of heads saw Cove Rangers player Jordon Brown rushed to hospital.

Brown was injured after coming into contact with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine early in the second half, and BBC News reported spectators were asked to leave shortly afterwards. Aberdeen sent Brown their well wishes:

MailOnline's Danny Gallagher wrote that Brown was conscious while being seen to by medical staff for 30 minutes, after which both managers agreed to call time on the pre-season match.

The 25-year-old played youth football for Aberdeen, who led the friendly 2-1 when it was abandoned.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle joined in sending a positive message to the player following Sunday's unfortunate injury:

Gallagher said Brown went straight down after the challenge with Considine, and the Daily Record confirmed it was a head injury he was being treated for.