Jordon Brown Injured in Collision with Andrew Considine, Fans Asked to Leave

Jordon Brown Injured in Collision with Andrew Considine, Fans Asked to LeaveJuly 15, 2018
An Aberdeen pre-season friendly was abandoned and fans asked to leave the Balmoral Stadium after a clash of heads saw Cove Rangers player Jordon Brown rushed to hospital.
Brown was injured after coming into contact with Aberdeen's Andrew Considine early in the second half, and BBC News reported spectators were asked to leave shortly afterwards. Aberdeen sent Brown their well wishes:
Aberdeen FC @AberdeenFC
The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jordon at this moment and we wish him a speedy recovery
MailOnline's Danny Gallagher wrote that Brown was conscious while being seen to by medical staff for 30 minutes, after which both managers agreed to call time on the pre-season match.
The 25-year-old played youth football for Aberdeen, who led the friendly 2-1 when it was abandoned.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle joined in sending a positive message to the player following Sunday's unfortunate injury:
Official ICTFC @ICTFC
Everyone at #ICTFC would like to wish @CoveRangersFC player Jordon Brown a speedy recovery after picking up a serious injury in a friendly against Aberdeen today which meant the game had to be stopped. All the best Jordon, hope to see you on the pitch soon!
Gallagher said Brown went straight down after the challenge with Considine, and the Daily Record confirmed it was a head injury he was being treated for.
