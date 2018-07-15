World Cup 2018 Trophy: France Celebration Highlights, Twitter Reaction

World Cup 2018 Trophy: France Celebration Highlights, Twitter ReactionJuly 15, 2018
France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet, while Mario Mandzukic scored at both ends and Ivan Perisic netted for Croatia.
Supporters in Paris revelled in the moment their nation won the World Cup for a second time:
FRANCE 24 English @France24_en
Watch the moment #France became world champion for the second time, just moments ago, at the Champ de Mars, in #Paris https://t.co/NyJvtXRRCo
The players, including Griezmann, reacted with natural emotion after the final whistle, per ITV Football for UK audiences and Fox Soccer for U.S. viewers:
ITV Football @itvfootball
This is what winning the World Cup means to Griezmann... https://t.co/ydj1A6VpD0
FOX Sports @FOXSports
And then there was one. 🇫🇷 Live look at the world champions moments after the final whistle: https://t.co/2rNke8mdRh
Despite a fast start, the Blazers found themselves 1-0 down after just 18 minutes when Mandzukic inadvertently flicked Antoine Griezmann's free-kick into his own net.
Viewers in the U.S. can see the goal on Fox Soccer:
ITV Football @itvfootball
OWN GOAL! Griezmann delivers the ball 30-yards from goal. In a desperate attempt to get something on it Mandzukic flicks the ball into his own net https://t.co/2HyfY4RHGO
Meanwhile, UK audiences can watch it on ITV Football:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Rough start for Croatia! Mandzukic heads it into his own net to give France the 1-0 lead. https://t.co/LxNebIaASA
It took Croatia 10 minutes to equalise, but the goal came in style, when the lively Perisic struck in brilliant fashion:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Ivan Perisic equalizes! His shot takes a slight deflection past Lloris to make it 1-1. https://t.co/D2eayynKUN
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! After the ball bounces around France's box, it falls for Perisic who takes one touch away from the defender before rifling a left-footed strike past Lloris https://t.co/F5AzIpHUYn
Another 10 minutes passed before the major talking point occurred. It came when VAR was used for the first time in a World Cup final after hero-turned-villain Perisic was adjudged to have handled in the box:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Penalty, yes or no? #FRACRO #worldcup 📺 @BBCOne 📻 @5liveSport 📱 https://t.co/QjAHkurxmu https://t.co/zUtEvRgRlh
Griezmann tucked away the resulting penalty after review, but the decision didn't please everybody:
Alan Shearer @alanshearer
It was all going too well! Ridiculous decision 😡 NO NO NO VAR #FRACRO #Worldcup2018Russia
Regardless of the judgement on the call, France fans were more than happy to revel in retaking the lead:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Party like it's 1998. 🇫🇷 Les Bleus are undefeated in #WorldCup play when leading at the half. https://t.co/AKAedxAXje
Those supporters were even happier when two goals in six second-half minutes pushed Les Bleus into a 4-1 lead. First, Pogba crashed in a terrific shot with his weaker foot:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Griezmann lays the ball off to Pogba on the edge of the box, his first shot is blocked but the ball comes back to him and he curls a measured left-footed strike into the corner https://t.co/kjcJRmwVEV
Then it was Mbappe's turn to seize the spotlight in this final:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Kylian Mbappé gets in on the action! The 19-year-old becomes the first teenager to score in a FIFA World Cup final since Pelé. https://t.co/4fqjCSWJL0
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Teenage sensation Mbappe picks the ball up 25 yards out and unleashes a pinpoint strike low into the bottom corner https://t.co/cw6PkmgY5p
Mbappe had taken his moment to own the spotlight or at least taken some of it away from Pogba. Regardless, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was impressed with both:
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
Josh Norman with some 🔥 takes on the stars that have taken over for France. #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/oz3MC4BsXN
Mandzukic netted the final goal in comical fashion after Hugo Lloris hit a pass against Mandzukic.
It ended the scoring as France got ready to lift the trophy. NBA Stars including Frenchmen Tony Parker of the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert celebrated:
Not even Lloris' gaffe could prevent the inevitable as France wrapped up an impressive win to cap a campaign that feels like a coming-of-age moment for this generation of talents.
France Win World Cup as VAR Kills Croatia