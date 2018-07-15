World Cup 2018 Trophy: France Celebration Highlights, Twitter Reaction

Clive Rose/Getty Images

France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet, while Mario Mandzukic scored at both ends and Ivan Perisic netted for Croatia.

Supporters in Paris revelled in the moment their nation won the World Cup for a second time:

The players, including Griezmann, reacted with natural emotion after the final whistle, per ITV Football for UK audiences and Fox Soccer for U.S. viewers:

Despite a fast start, the Blazers found themselves 1-0 down after just 18 minutes when Mandzukic inadvertently flicked Antoine Griezmann's free-kick into his own net.

Viewers in the U.S. can see the goal on Fox Soccer:

Meanwhile, UK audiences can watch it on ITV Football:

It took Croatia 10 minutes to equalise, but the goal came in style, when the lively Perisic struck in brilliant fashion:

Another 10 minutes passed before the major talking point occurred. It came when VAR was used for the first time in a World Cup final after hero-turned-villain Perisic was adjudged to have handled in the box:

Griezmann tucked away the resulting penalty after review, but the decision didn't please everybody:

Regardless of the judgement on the call, France fans were more than happy to revel in retaking the lead:

Those supporters were even happier when two goals in six second-half minutes pushed Les Bleus into a 4-1 lead. First, Pogba crashed in a terrific shot with his weaker foot:

Then it was Mbappe's turn to seize the spotlight in this final:

Mbappe had taken his moment to own the spotlight or at least taken some of it away from Pogba. Regardless, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman was impressed with both:

Mandzukic netted the final goal in comical fashion after Hugo Lloris hit a pass against Mandzukic.

It ended the scoring as France got ready to lift the trophy. NBA Stars including Frenchmen Tony Parker of the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert celebrated:

Not even Lloris' gaffe could prevent the inevitable as France wrapped up an impressive win to cap a campaign that feels like a coming-of-age moment for this generation of talents.