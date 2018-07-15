Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Is Representing at the World Cup

Mark Patterson@@MarkPattersonBRUK Staff WriterJuly 15, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, is leading from the front as her team prepares for the World Cup final.

From presenting world leaders with shirts to repeat trips to Russia, Grabar-Kitarovic hasn't missed a trick.

Related

    B/R Experts Predict the World Cup Final

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Experts Predict the World Cup Final

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Mbappe, Pogba Have Africa Behind Them 🌍

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe, Pogba Have Africa Behind Them 🌍

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    France vs. Croatia: H2H Ratings

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France vs. Croatia: H2H Ratings

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Croatia's World Cup Dividing a Nation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Croatia's World Cup Dividing a Nation

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report