WSOP 2018: John Cynn Wins Final Table, $8.8.M Prize Money

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

Tony Miles, left, embraces first place finisher John Cynn after the World Series of Poker main event, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

John Cynn is poker's version of a marathon runner.

He won the 2018 World Series of Poker No-Limit Hold'em main event early Sunday morning over Tony Miles, winning $8.8 million in the process, with the final head-to-head matchup on the final table alone lasting for over 10 hours. 

Cynn ultimately defeated Miles at the final table with trip kings, per WSOP.com. Miles bet $114 million in chips after the turn, holding a queen and an eight with two kings, a five and an eight on the table. Cynn thought over his decision for nearly a minute before calling with a king-jack, winning the pot and the tournament after a meaningless four on the river.

Miles took home $5 million as the consolation prize. 

