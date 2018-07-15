WSOP 2018: John Cynn Wins Final Table, $8.8.M Prize Money

John Locher/Associated Press

John Cynn is poker's version of a marathon runner.

He won the 2018 World Series of Poker No-Limit Hold'em main event early Sunday morning over Tony Miles, winning $8.8 million in the process, with the final head-to-head matchup on the final table alone lasting for over 10 hours.

Cynn ultimately defeated Miles at the final table with trip kings, per WSOP.com. Miles bet $114 million in chips after the turn, holding a queen and an eight with two kings, a five and an eight on the table. Cynn thought over his decision for nearly a minute before calling with a king-jack, winning the pot and the tournament after a meaningless four on the river.

Miles took home $5 million as the consolation prize.