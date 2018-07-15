WSOP 2018: John Cynn Wins Final Table, $8.8.M Prize Money

WSOP 2018: John Cynn Wins Final Table, $8.8.M Prize MoneyJuly 15, 2018
John Cynn is poker's version of a marathon runner.
He won the 2018 World Series of Poker No-Limit Hold'em main event early Sunday morning over Tony Miles, winning $8.8 million in the process, with the final head-to-head matchup on the final table alone lasting for over 10 hours.
The Associated Press @AP
BREAKING: Indianapolis resident John Cynn becomes 2018 World Series of Poker champion, wins $8.8 million.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
John Cynn wins the 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event, taking home $8.8M! Via @ESPNStatsInfo, the finish against Tony Miles set the record for the most hands played heads-up (199) to decide a winner and the most hands at a final table (442). https://t.co/86wgT0prwy
Cynn ultimately defeated Miles at the final table with trip kings, per WSOP.com. Miles bet $114 million in chips after the turn, holding a queen and an eight with two kings, a five and an eight on the table. Cynn thought over his decision for nearly a minute before calling with a king-jack, winning the pot and the tournament after a meaningless four on the river.
Miles took home $5 million as the consolation prize.
Tony Miles Eliminated in 2nd Place at 2018 World Series of Poker