ESPY Awards 2018: Date, Host, TV Schedule, Awards List and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The finish of the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night leads to the lightest time of the year on the sporting calendar.

MLB takes time off until Friday night, and while NFL teams make their way towards the start of training camp, professional sports takes a break.

That allows the sporting world to reward itself for individual and team achievements during the previous year, and those honors come to fruition with the ESPY Awards.

These honors are basically the sporting equivalent of the Oscars, Emmys and Tony Awards. It's all about glitz, glamour and bringing athletes from all sports together.

Danica Patrick will host the event Wednesday night, and it will be televised by ABC at 8 p.m. ET. She is the first woman to host the ESPYs.

Two of the highest honors are the best male athlete and best female athlete awards.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots are up for best male athlete, while WNBA star Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, snowboarder Chloe Kim and soccer star Julie Ertz will contest the best female athlete prize.

Predictions: Look for Altuve to bring home the best male athlete honor. Neither Harden nor Brady won titles with their teams this year, so that basically eliminates them from the competition.

Ovechkin would be a worthy winner, but Altuve's achievements seem more remarkable because of his small physical stature, while the Russian is physically stronger than most of the competitors he goes up against. Fowles will win the best female athlete award.

George Springer of the Astros, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and Donte DiVincenzo are competing for the best championship performance award.

Prediction: Since Altuve is the likely winner of the best athlete award, the belief is that his teammate will not earn this honor. Durant gets the nod over DiVencenzo.

The Astros' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series is in consideration for the best game of the year, and it is up against Georgia's meeting with Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and the U.S. women's hockey team's gold-medal win over Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Prediction: The drama of the U.S. women's victory over their rivals from Canada should earn the honor.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and tennis pro Sloane Stephens are all up for the best newcomer of the year award.

Prediction: Kamara had a remarkable season for the Saints (728 rushing yards, 826 receiving yards), and that should help him get this honor.

Here's a link to all the awards that will be presented at the ESPYs.