NBA Summer League 2018: Full Las Vegas Schedule, Latest Standings and Stats

The knockout-round portion of the Las Vegas Summer League produced a large amount of unexpected twists through two rounds.

Upsets occurred in every part of the bracket, as just three of the top 10 seeds are alive entering Sunday's quarterfinals.

The eight teams remaining in the tournament take the court during four games in a row Sunday in Las Vegas, with the winners moving on to Monday's semifinals.

Once the semifinalists are determined, the winners of those clashes will meet in Tuesday's final, which serves as a conclusion to a dramatic two weeks on the court for the NBA's young stars.

Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Sunday, July 15

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 25 Detroit (4 p.m., ESPN)

No. 12 Cleveland vs. No. 29 Toronto (6 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 2 Portland vs. No. 10 Boston (8 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 27 Memphis vs. No. 30 Philadelphia (10 p.m., ESPN2)

Monday, July 16

Winner of Los Angeles-Detroit vs. winner of Cleveland-Toronto (Time TBD)

Winner of Portland-Boston vs. winner of Memphis-Philadelphia (Time TBD)

Tuesday, July 17

Winner of semifinal No. 1 vs. winner of semifinal No. 2 (Time TBD)

All Times ET.

Standings

Los Angeles Lakers (4-0)

Portland (4-0)

Boston (4-1)

Cleveland (4-1)

Houston (4-1)*

Phoenix (4-1)*

Detroit (3-2)

Memphis (3-2)

Charlotte (3-2)*

Dallas (3-2)*

Denver (3-2)*

Minnesota (3-2)*

Oklahoma City (3-2)*

Atlanta (3-3)*

Philadelphia (2-3)

Toronto (2-3)

Chicago (2-3)*

Indiana (2-3)*

Miami (2-3)*

Milwaukee (2-3)*

New Orleans (2-3)*

New York (2-3)*

Orlando (2-3)*

Sacramento (2-3)*

Utah (2-3)*

Los Angeles Clippers (2-4)*

Golden State (1-4)*

San Antonio (1-4)*

Washington (1-4)*

Brooklyn (0-5)*

*-team has been eliminated from Summer League tournament.

Stat Leaders

Points Per Game

John Collins, Atlanta (24.0)

Malik Monk, Charlotte (23.0)

Josh Hart, Los Angeles Lakers (22.5)

Kevin Knox, New York (21.3)

Antonio Blakeney, Chicago (21.0)

Rebounds Per Game

Amile Jefferson, Minnesota (12.6)

Ante Zizic, Cleveland (12.5)

Willy Hernangomez, Charlotte (12.0)

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn (11.5)

Tyler Dorsey, Atlanta (11.0)

Assists Per Game

Frank Mason, Sacramento (8.0)

Wade Baldwin IV, Portland (8.0)

Chris Chiozza, Washington (7.4)

Derrick Walton Jr., Miami (6.8)

Aaron Holiday, Indiana (6.8)

Can Lower Seeds Continue To Deliver Shocking Wins?

Four of the eight teams remaining in the competition are seeded 25th or lower.

The Detroit Pistons, who are the No. 25 seed, knocked off No. 8 Minnesota in the opening round of the tournament before defeating fellow upset-minded side No. 24 Chicago in the second round.

The 29th-seeded Raptors took down No. 4 Denver and No. 13 Charlotte to set up a clash with No. 12 Cleveland Sunday.

While there's no guarantee the Pistons and Raptors win Sunday, at least one low seed will advance to Monday's semifinals, as No. 27 Memphis faces No. 30 Philadelphia.

How both teams entered the knockout phase of Summer League with poor records is a little dumbfounding given the talent on their respective rosters.

Memphis is led by the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft Jaren Jackson Jr., and experienced college stars Wayne Selden Jr. and Jevon Carter formed a nice supporting cast around the Grizzlies' star of the future.

The Sixers, who already have an abundance of young talent, have seen Furkan Korkmaz take charge of the team also includes first-round pick Zhaire Smith.

Given the way they've played over two knockout rounds, it wouldn't be shocking to see any of the four lower seeds win the Summer League title.

With the playing field as level as it can be, all it takes is one standout performance form someone like Jackson or Korkmaz to make the difference.

Lakers, Blazers Enter Sunday Rested

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers were rewarded for their strong play in the first week of Summer League with first-round byes.

With the way the schedule broke down, the top two seeds in the tournament played their first games Thursday and received Friday and Saturday off.

Both teams didn't face much of a threat in the round of 16, as Portland blew out Atlanta by 26 points and the Lakers took care of the Clippers by a 13-point margin of victory.

Although some could argue a three-day layoff is a bad thing given how much momentum the other six quarterfinalists gained, it does contain its benefits.

The Lakers and Blazers played at a different level than everyone else in Las Vegas, with players like Josh Hart, who is the third-best scorer in Summer League, shining.

In addition to Hart thriving on the hardwood, the Lakers received contributions from Svi Mykhailiuk and Nick King, while the Blazers are powering through the competition behind Jake Layman, Wade Baldwin IV and Gary Trent Jr.

Portland faces a tougher quarterfinal matchup on paper against the 10th-seeded Boston Celtics, but the Lakers will be tested by the surging Pistons, who eked out a pair wins by a combined 11 points over Minnesota and Chicago.

