Dave Martinez Says He Spoke with Bryce Harper After Star Didn't Run Out Ball

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Bryce Harper and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez spoke Saturday after the National League All-Star appeared reluctant to run out a ground ball in the fifth inning of the team's 4-2 loss to the New York Mets on Friday.

"I've spoken to Bryce and that's a conversation that will stay between Bryce and I," Martinez said, according to the Associated Press.

Martinez did not provide any more information about the discussion but indicated it wasn't a cause for concern.

"I forgot about it, I really have," he said. "We have a ballgame to win today and he's been a big part of that."

The Nationals dropped Saturday's tilt against the Mets, 7-4, at Citi Field. They are now a game below .500 (47-48) and are locked into third place in the National League East entering the season's midway point.

As for Harper, the first half has been a struggle—All-Star nod aside.

Entering Saturday, the 25-year-old was hitting a career-low .214 with a .366 on-base percentage, .471 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 53 RBI.