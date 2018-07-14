Dave Martinez Says He Spoke with Bryce Harper After Star Didn't Run Out Ball

Dave Martinez Says He Spoke with Bryce Harper After Star Didn't Run Out BallJuly 15, 2018
Bryce Harper and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez spoke Saturday after the National League All-Star appeared reluctant to run out a ground ball in the fifth inning of the team's 4-2 loss to the New York Mets on Friday.
"I've spoken to Bryce and that's a conversation that will stay between Bryce and I," Martinez said, according to the Associated Press.
Martinez did not provide any more information about the discussion but indicated it wasn't a cause for concern.
"I forgot about it, I really have," he said. "We have a ballgame to win today and he's been a big part of that."
The Nationals dropped Saturday's tilt against the Mets, 7-4, at Citi Field. They are now a game below .500 (47-48) and are locked into third place in the National League East entering the season's midway point.
As for Harper, the first half has been a struggle—All-Star nod aside.
Entering Saturday, the 25-year-old was hitting a career-low .214 with a .366 on-base percentage, .471 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 53 RBI.
