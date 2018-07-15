Pacquiao vs. Matthysse Results: Winner, Scorecard Recap and Prize-Money Split

MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao defeated Lucas Matthysse via seventh-round technical knockout at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday to capture the WBA welterweight title and improve to 60-7-2 lifetime.

The win was Pacquiao's first by stoppage since he downed Miguel Cotto via TKO in 2009, and it allowed him to bounce back following a controversial unanimous-decision loss at the hands of Australian Jeff Horn a year ago.

Matthysse, meanwhile, suffered his first loss since October 2015 and dropped to 39-5 overall as Pacquiao outclassed him with superior speed and vicious combinations en route to three knockdowns.

"I did my best," Pacquiao said after the win, according to the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire. "... Matthysse a tough opponent. I was focused in the fight and worked hard in training."

On the financial front, details are somewhat murky.

ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported the fight was saved when MP Promotions made a $2 million payment to an escrow account for Golden Boy Promotions and the Matthysse camp, but the Argentine's official cut remains unclear.

The same is true of Pacquiao.

According to the Philippine Star's Abac Cordero, Pacquiao adviser Mike Koncz said his client was "bound to earn more than what he did for his three previous fights against Tim Bradley, Jessie Vargas and Jeff Horn" following a "tremendous" offer.

Now riding a small wave, Pacquiao will see if he can piece together some momentum and return to a prominent place in the welterweight division against competition that will provide a bit more resistance.