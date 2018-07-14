Salvador Perez to Start All-Star Game After Wilson Ramos' Hamstring Injury

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will start Tuesday's All-Star Game after Tampa Bay Rays backstop Wilson Ramos was forced to withdraw from the Midsummer Classic because of a hamstring injury.

The move ensures Perez will start his fifth straight All-Star Game for the American League.

Unlike years past, it hasn't been a banner campaign for Perez at the plate.

The 2015 World Series MVP entered Saturday slashing .217/.256/.384 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI, although he has flashed a bit of improvement over the last two weeks.

Since the calendar turned over to July, Perez has hit .250 with seven RBI over 40 at-bats.

"I'm not having a great year hitting right now, but I’m trying to do my best every night," Perez said when he was selected as a reserve, per the Kansas City Star's Maria Torres. "It's part of the game. I'm going to enjoy it with my family and be excited for the two days in Washington, D.C."