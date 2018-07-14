Salvador Perez to Start All-Star Game After Wilson Ramos' Hamstring Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 30: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after a sacrifice fly out by Mike Zunino #3 to score Ben Gamel #16 of the Seattle Mariners in the second inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 lead during their game at Safeco Field on June 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will start Tuesday's All-Star Game after Tampa Bay Rays backstop Wilson Ramos was forced to withdraw from the Midsummer Classic because of a hamstring injury. 

The move ensures Perez will start his fifth straight All-Star Game for the American League. 

Unlike years past, it hasn't been a banner campaign for Perez at the plate. 

The 2015 World Series MVP entered Saturday slashing .217/.256/.384 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI, although he has flashed a bit of improvement over the last two weeks. 

Since the calendar turned over to July, Perez has hit .250 with seven RBI over 40 at-bats. 

"I'm not having a great year hitting right now, but I’m trying to do my best every night," Perez said when he was selected as a reserve, per the Kansas City Star's Maria Torres. "It's part of the game. I'm going to enjoy it with my family and be excited for the two days in Washington, D.C."

Related

    Ramos (Hamstring) Won't Participate in ASG

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ramos (Hamstring) Won't Participate in ASG

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: PHI, MIL Among Finalists to Land Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: PHI, MIL Among Finalists to Land Machado

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear ⭐

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Get Ready for the All-Star Game with New Gear ⭐

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Red Sox Streak Snapped by Blue Jays

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Streak Snapped by Blue Jays

    Sportsnet
    via Sportsnet