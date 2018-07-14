Salvador Perez to Start All-Star Game After Wilson Ramos' Hamstring Injury

Salvador Perez to Start All-Star Game After Wilson Ramos' Hamstring InjuryJuly 15, 2018
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will start Tuesday's All-Star Game after Tampa Bay Rays backstop Wilson Ramos was forced to withdraw from the Midsummer Classic because of a hamstring injury.
The move ensures Perez will start his fifth straight All-Star Game for the American League.
Unlike years past, it hasn't been a banner campaign for Perez at the plate.
The 2015 World Series MVP entered Saturday slashing .217/.256/.384 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI, although he has flashed a bit of improvement over the last two weeks.
Since the calendar turned over to July, Perez has hit .250 with seven RBI over 40 at-bats.
"I'm not having a great year hitting right now, but I’m trying to do my best every night," Perez said when he was selected as a reserve, per the Kansas City Star's Maria Torres. "It's part of the game. I'm going to enjoy it with my family and be excited for the two days in Washington, D.C."
Ramos (Hamstring) Won't Participate in ASG