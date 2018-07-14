Wilson Ramos Won't Participate in 2018 MLB All-Star Game Due to Hamstring Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos heads for the field during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 9, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos will be forced to miss Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game because of an injury. 

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Ramos pulled out of the Midsummer Classic with a hamstring injury suffered during Saturday's 19-6 win over the Minnesota Twins

Ramos was removed from the game in the sixth inning after pulling up while running to first base trying to beat out a ground ball. 

The fans voted Ramos as the American League's starting catcher for the All-Star Game. He was named on nearly 2.4 million ballots to earn his second trip to MLB's annual summer showcase. 

Now in his ninth season, Ramos leads all AL catchers with 1.8 FanGraphs wins above replacement. The 30-year-old is hitting .297/.346/.486 with 14 homers in 77 games. 

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was the only other catcher on the AL roster with Ramos. An official replacement for the Rays backstop will be announced by MLB before Tuesday's game.

