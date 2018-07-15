Wimbledon Tennis 2018 Men's Final: Kevin Anderson vs. Novak Djokovic Predictions

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic can win a fourth Wimbledon title by outlasting Kevin Anderson on Centre Court on Sunday. It won't be easy, though, after the way Anderson has survived more than one marathon-length match at this year's tournament.

Anderson reached the final by winning the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history against John Isner on Friday. It was the second time in as many rounds the South African had been pushed to five sets, after he shockingly eliminated defending champion Roger Federer in an epic in the last eight.

Djokovic also had to run the five-set gauntlet when he overcame Rafael Nadal in the semi-final. The two saw their match suspended after three sets on Friday, thanks to the Anderson and Isner marathon.

Play resumed on Saturday, with Djokovic losing a 2-1 lead before winning the decider 10-8. Beating Nadal confirms the former world No. 1 is back to close to his best after a few years of struggle.

Djokovic to Continue Dominance Over Anderson

If history has any influence on this final, expect Djokovic to win with room to spare. The Serb has thoroughly dominated his 32-year-old opponent in matches between the two, emerging victorious in five of their six previous meetings, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Djokovic can win again against a man who hasn't beaten him since the ATP Masters Series in Miami back in 2008. Experience will be key, and Djokovic has it at this level, having won the fourth-most matches, 64, at the All England Club, according to ATP World Tour official website.

The same source also noted how Djokovic has 12 Grand Slam titles to his credit, while Anderson is yet to taste similar success, having lost in last year's U.S. Open final.

If it comes down to a test of nerve, Djokovic has the experience and composure to pass it. Meanwhile, Anderson's lack of exposure in grand slam finals could cost him his focus at crucial moments.

There Will be No Straight-Sets Win

Djokovic's pedigree and revival in form suggest he should make quick and relatively easy work of Anderson. Yet a straight-sets win in the final would be a surprise since both players are recovering from demanding schedules.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Anderson played for six hours and 35 minutes in the semi-final, after being kept on court for more than four hours by Federer in the previous round. Meanwhile, Djokovic had to play his match against Nadal in two parts and in quick succession.

With both players gassed from their recent efforts, a swift performance from either seems unlikely. It's also true both have offered ample proof they won't buckle easily regardless of any intial setbacks.

Isner showcased his resolve when he rallied from two sets down to beat Federer. The South African was also behind early against Isner, edging the next two sets on tiebreaks.

A fifth set lasting three hours provided further evidence of Anderson's resilience as he eventually took the decider 26-24.

CARL COURT/Getty Images

There won't be a fifth set on Sunday, but Djokovic will still need a fourth set to finally end Anderson's arduous and dramatic run.

Prediction Djokovic wins 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4