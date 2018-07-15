Wimbledon Tennis 2018 Men's Final: Live Stream for Djokovic vs. Anderson

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Kevin Anderson will try to win his first-ever Grand Slam title during the 2018 Wimbledon final on Sunday, as he takes on favourite Novak Djokovic.

The two survived gruesome semi-final battles to qualify for the final, which will be televised on ESPN and the BBC. For live stream links, use the BBC iPlayer or the WatchESPN app.

Anderson―who has appeared in one Gland Slam final, losing the U.S. Open final last year―fought his way past John Isner in a historic semi-final clash:

The South Africa needed more than six-and-a-half hours to win his match, becoming the first men's player from his nation to qualify for the Wimbledon final in almost 100 years.

Djokovic didn't even get to finish his match against Rafael Nadal on Friday―the two had to return on Saturday and also served up a thrilling encounter:

The Serb has seen it all at this stage of his career, winning the four Grand Slams at least once―though none since 2016. He has won Wimbledon three times and is generally considered an excellent player on grass courts.

Djokovic has struggled with injury and inconsistency in the last year, but he's starting to round into form again at just the right time. He was understandably emotional after his win on Saturday:

Anderson had one extra day to recover, and given how deep both men had to dig to get here, that could prove crucial.

They also know each other quite well and should be well prepared, trying to counter each other's strengths:

Djokovic's experience and pedigree in finals makes it hard to bet against him. He also holds a significant lead in the head-to-head rankings, winning five of their six meetings. However, Anderson won their very first match.

Anderson's big serve is a huge weapon on grass courts, especially against a player who will not be on fresh legs. Djokovic is one of the finest returners in the world―the stylistic clash should be spectacular.