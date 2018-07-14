Yankees Trade Rumors: Angels' Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney Potential Targets

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' search for starting pitching has reportedly led to interest in Los Angeles Angels hurlers Tyler Skaggs and Andrew Heaney, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi noted the Yankees have scouted Angels games lately in case L.A. decides to become a seller before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. The Angels are fourth in the American League West at 48-47.

Because of injuries and inconsistency throughout their rotation, it is widely believed the Yanks will add at least one impact starting pitcher in order to be a bigger World Series threat.

While Luis Severino is an American League Cy Young Award candidate and veteran CC Sabathia has been solid, there are question marks elsewhere.

Jordan Montgomery is out for the season, and rookie Jonathan Loaisiga is on the shelf as well. Both Sonny Gray and Domingo German have struggled, as has Masahiro Tanaka, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday after injuring both hamstrings.

Meanwhile, Skaggs and Heaney are in the midst of career years.

The 27-year-old Skaggs has been the Angels' best starter with a 7-5 record, 2.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 98 innings. Heaney, who is also 27, is 5-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 96 innings. Injuries limited him to just six starts in the previous two seasons combined, but he has been a solid contributor in 2018.

Both Skaggs and Heaney are left-handers as well; the Yankees lack a second lefty in their rotation after Sabathia. Either player could net a solid return for the Angels. Skaggs is arbitration-eligible for the next two years, and Heaney for the next three years.

Also, Morosi noted Angels general manager Billy Eppler worked closely with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman when he was with New York. That means there could be a comfort level between them, plus Eppler is likely familiar with the prospects the Yankees could offer in a deal.

The Yanks are safely in the playoffs at 61-32, but they are 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League East lead, and adding a quality starter could go a long way toward closing that gap down the stretch.