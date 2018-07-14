Eden Hazard: 'It Might Be Time' to Leave Chelsea, Will Let Blues Decide

Eden Hazard: 'It Might Be Time' to Leave Chelsea, Will Let Blues DecideJuly 14, 2018
Eden Hazard has admitted he could leave Chelsea after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but said he would let the Blues decide his future, even though he knows where he'd want to play next.
Hazard was speaking after scoring to help Belgium beat England 2-0 and secure third place at the World Cup in St. Petersburg on Saturday:
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
Eden Hazard: “After 6 wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup. I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.” #cfc https://t.co/mtuZAXIv9A
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
'Time for Something Different' — Hazard Hints at Exit