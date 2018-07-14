Eden Hazard: 'It Might Be Time' to Leave Chelsea, Will Let Blues Decide

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has admitted he could leave Chelsea after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but said he would let the Blues decide his future, even though he knows where he'd want to play next.

Hazard was speaking after scoring to help Belgium beat England 2-0 and secure third place at the World Cup in St. Petersburg on Saturday:

