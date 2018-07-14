Serena Williams Dedicates Wimbledon Performance to 'All the Moms out There'

Angelique Kerber of Germany holds the winner's trophy after defeating Serena Williams of the United States, right, in the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Serena Williams did not cap her incredible run at 2018 Wimbledon with her eighth title, but given everything she has been through in the past year or so, she provided inspiration to many.

In September, Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The C-section went smoothly, but the tennis superstar went through a life-threatening experience shortly thereafter.

Yet 10 months later, the 36-year-old American was playing for a Grand Slam.

After she lost to Angelique Kerber in straight sets Saturday, Williams had a message for "all the moms out there:"

Williams took the world on an unbelievable journey the past couple of weeks.

