Everton Rout Irdning 22-0; Kevin Mirallas Scores 5 Goals in 2nd Half

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Mirallas of Everton FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Everton FC and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park on October 19, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Everton started their pre-season with a bang on Saturday, obliterating little-known Austrian side Irdning by the massive score of 22-0.

Kevin Mirallas stole the show in Austria with five second-half goals, while Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse and Ademola Lookman also impressed, scoring four, four and three goals, respectively. The Toffees were already up by 10 goals at half-time in Marco Silva's first match as manager.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

