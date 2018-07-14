Everton Rout Irdning 22-0; Kevin Mirallas Scores 5 Goals in 2nd Half

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Everton started their pre-season with a bang on Saturday, obliterating little-known Austrian side Irdning by the massive score of 22-0.

Kevin Mirallas stole the show in Austria with five second-half goals, while Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse and Ademola Lookman also impressed, scoring four, four and three goals, respectively. The Toffees were already up by 10 goals at half-time in Marco Silva's first match as manager.

