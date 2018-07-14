Wimbledon 2018 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber won the women's title at Wimbledon 2018 after beating Serena Williams in straight sets on Saturday. Kerber saw off the seven-time champion 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

It's a third grand slam title for the 30-year-old German, who completed a rare feat for her country:

Attention will now turn to Sunday's men's final between Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic. The latter reached the final by outlasting Rafael Nadal in a five-set encounter played over two nights.

Djokovic eventually won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), 3-6, 10-8, with the final two sets played on Saturday. The 31-year-old former world No. 1 can add a fourth Wimbledon title to his resume by slowing down big-serving Anderson.

Anderson Will Boss the Ace Count

South African Anderson builds his game on powerful serving. The trait didn't desert the 32-year-old during his marathon-length semi-final win over John Isner, one of the few players who can outhit Anderson on serve.

Anderson's serving strength at Wimbledon has been broken down by Sandra Harwitt of USA Today Sports: "Isner served 53 aces in the match, while Anderson had 49. For the tournament, Isner served the most aces of any player at 214 aces, while Anderson is second with 172."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Djokovic is no slouch in the serving department, but he won't be able to equal the ferocity Anderson can muster, particularly on grass. Expect the Anderson serve to cause Djokovic problems and keep the man playing in his maiden final at Wimbledon in the match.

It will take all of Djokovic's defensive excellence to extend points when Anderson is serving and eventually slow the heavy hitter down.

Djokovic Will Be Fresher, Despite Playing Saturday

Djokovic may have had to play Saturday after his match against Nadal was suspended Friday night, but the former will still be fresher than Anderson.

While Djokovic was made to wait to see off Nadal, Anderson was still smarting from his historically long semi-final against Isner. Friday's first match lasted six hours and 35 minutes after going to an epic fifth set.

The physical and emotional toll was so great, it left Anderson calling for change despite coming out on the winning side, per BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury: "I hope we look at this because you don't feel great. I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change."

Anderson also spoke about how the decider format took players past what's regularly required:

Of course, Anderson was left to rest while Djokovic built a 2-1 lead over Nadal before play was suspended and both men were asked to continue things just 24 hours before the final.

Going to a lengthy fifth set surely took a lot out of Djokovic. Some even believe the Serb was pushed further than Anderson because of the higher standard of his match with Nadal:

While this is a valid point, it overlooks the fact the match with Isner wasn't the first time Anderson has been pushed to a fifth set at the All England Club this year. He also played out a prolonged five-set battle against defending champion Roger Federer at the quarter-final stage.

Anderson shocked Federer, but the match still taxed the winner:

The emotional and physical effects of overcoming a legend like Federer, as well as those created by reaching a first Wimbledon final, could leave Anderson spent in clutch moments on Sunday.

By contrast, Djokovic has enough experience at this level to know how to marshal his reserves and hold his nerve when it counts.

Prediction: Djokovic wins 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4