Wimbledon 2018: Men's Final Start Time, Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic takes on Kevin Anderson in the men's final of Wimbledon 2018 on Centre Court on Sunday.

The Serb will be aiming to win his fourth title at the All England Club, as he plays in his first Grand Slam final since losing to Stanislas Wawrinka at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Anderson is back in action after a winning a gruelling five-setter against John Isner on Friday. The South African won the final set 26-24 after six hours and 35 minutes.

The winner of Sunday's final will take home £2.25 million. The runner-up scoops £1.125 million, per the tournament's official website.

Date: Sunday, 15 July

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m ET

TV: BBC (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Djokovic will be the favourite to win his 13th Grand Slam title after seeing off world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Saturday.

After a tough two years Djokovic appears to have returned to full fitness and rediscovered his hunger for the game.

He has produced some excellent tennis at Wimbledon and needed to be at his best to beat second seed Nadal in an epic five-set match.

The 31-year-old offered his reaction after the win, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Djokovic was seeded 12th for the tournament and has overcome some tough challenges on his way to to the final. He beat British no. 1 Kyle Edmund in four sets in the third round and also needed four sets to overcome Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals.

Yet it's the win over an in-form Nadal which is the most impressive and suggests he might just be back to his very best.

He will now face Anderson who beat defending champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals in five sets, before his marathon win over Isner.

Anderson had the day to recover on Saturday, but fatigue may be an issue for the 32-year-old in what will be his second Grand Slam final.

The South African prepared for the match by watching Djokovic's win in an ice bath, per Christopher Clarey at the New York Times:

Anderson's semi-final with Isner was a battle of two big-servers which meant breaks of serve were rare. The South African's serve is a major weapon but will face a stern examination as Djokovic is one of the best returners around.

The eighth seed should not be underestimated as he is enjoying the best spell of his career. He reached the final of the 2017 U.S. Open, losing to Nadal in straight sets, and his victory over Federer showed he's capable of springing an upset.

However, beating a rejuvenated Djokovic may just be a step too far. The Serb has never lost to Anderson at Wimbledon, and that record does not look like ending on Sunday.