Wimbledon 2018: Women's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Angelique Kerber won her maiden Wimbledon title and third Grand Slam on Saturday, beating Serena Williams in two short sets at the All England Club in London.

The German former world No. 1 used fantastic defence to beat Williams 6-3, 6-3. The American was never able to take the upper hand in the rallies and made too many mistakes in crucial moments.

Kerber started the first set on fire, breaking Williams' serve in the first game and holding for a 2-0 lead. The German appeared determined to drag out the rallies as much as possible, and it got Williams in all kinds of early trouble.

The 36-year-old made quick adjustments, limiting her errors from the baseline and overpowering Kerber to tie things.

But while Williams' powerful attack was a huge weapon, so was Kerber's defence. The 30-year-old played with remarkable patience, covering tons of ground and keeping her older opponent moving.

It resulted in a second break in the seventh game, and with a good hold, she moved within one of the set win.

The two traded holds of serve to start the second set, and Williams' movement was a little better than it was in the first set, with Kerber forced to run all over the court.

But there were still too many errors and inconsistencies, perhaps best highlighted when she missed a routine smash at the net. And as the set wore on, fatigue started to set in, with Kerber's momentum increasing.

A quick hold later, Kerber was a game away from her first Wimbledon title, and while Williams fended off the end on serve, she couldn't find a break herself.

Making it to the final just months after her return to tennis is still a remarkable achievement for Williams, but she was decisively beaten on Saturday.