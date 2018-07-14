These Nigerians' World Cup Dream Turned into a Nightmare After Scam Discovered

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 14, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Nigeria fans were sold a 2018 FIFA World Cup pass and the promise of work in Russia once the games were over.

Their dream has now turned into a nightmare. Dozens of Nigerians have been left stranded in Russia, sleeping outside the Nigerian embassy, with no way of getting back to their homeland.

Related

    Belgium-England Prove 3rd Place Playoffs Are Worthless

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Belgium-England Prove 3rd Place Playoffs Are Worthless

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Courtois-Madrid Announcement 'Days Away'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Courtois-Madrid Announcement 'Days Away'

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Man City Furious After 'Bullied' Jorginho Joins Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Furious After 'Bullied' Jorginho Joins Chelsea

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Croatia's Rakitic: I Would Sacrifice My Career to Win the World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Croatia's Rakitic: I Would Sacrifice My Career to Win the World Cup

    Paul Hayward,
    via The Telegraph