World Cup 3rd Place Game Results 2018: Belgium Celebration Highlights, Reaction
Belgium finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating England 2-0 in St. Petersburg on Saturday. Goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard were enough to seal the country's highest finish at a World Cup.
England went behind after just four minutes when Romelu Lukaku played in Nacer Chadli down the left. The winger hung a teasing cross over for right-back Meunier to prod home.
U.S. viewers can see the goal and the celebration on Fox Sports:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Red Devils strike first! Thomas Meunier gives Belgium an early 1-0 lead. #BELENG https://t.co/Q6SLZtekU8
Meanwhile, audiences in the UK can watch it on ITV Football:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Meunier gets on the end of Chadli's cross to give Belgium the lead! https://t.co/GA4wlBXdc5
It was a first international goal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Meunier, who celebrated with the provider:
Belgian Red Devils @BelRedDevils
That feeling when you score for the first time @FIFAWorldCup ! 😁 👏 @ThomMills ! #REDTOGETHER #WorldCup #BELENG https://t.co/PubzdamZ28
There was another factor to Meunier's goal, one that underlined the impressive attack-minded and stylish collective game the Red Devils have played during the tournament:
FIFA World Cup 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
That goal from @ThomMills means that he has become the TENTH #BEL player to score at this #WorldCup for @BelRedDevils! #BELENG https://t.co/VaRFcuG5Rg
As the half lurched on, England began to grow into the match but lacked enough cutting edge up top. It didn't help that Raheem Sterling couldn't get in behind, although the Manchester City winger wasn't aided by the right kind of passes from midfield.
The bigger issue was how far off the pace centre-forward Harry Kane appeared. England's main source of goals couldn't involve himself in the play:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Harry Kane had fewer touches in the first half than any other England player... including Jordan Pickford 😳 https://t.co/MLV19tp9Vh #BELENG #worldcup https://t.co/iwvW5DiKgS
England tried to up both the pace and quality after the break. Chances followed, but Belgium remained a major threat on the break, thanks largely to Kevin De Bruyne's astute distribution through midfield.
The Manchester City schemer picked more than one smart pass between the lines:
BBC 5 live Sport @5liveSport
De Bruyne's passing today... 🎯🎯🎯 He's been outstanding for #BEL Join us live 📲: https://t.co/iD04Y5vJ3l #BELENG #ThreeLions #bbcworldcup https://t.co/jEgRbBWHE4
De Bruyne was enjoying releasing Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens on the counter, but England's players were increasing the pressure at the other end. The Three Lions missed a great chance when Harry Maguire headed just over.
An even better opportunity prompted some magnificent last-ditch defending from Toby Alderweireld, who cleared off the line on the stretch to deny Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Eric Dier:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Alderweireld comes up big! Dier beats Courtois, but the center back clears it off the line to preserve Belgium's lead. https://t.co/3x0WziMH9Z
ITV Football @itvfootball
OFF THE LINE! Dier runs through on goal, chips over Courtois but Alderweireld clears off the line! https://t.co/C4l0WrUKfF
The reprieve proved significant because Belgium iced the game and third place eight minutes from time. Hazard got the goal after completing a swift and slick break, with De Bruyne typically pulling the strings:
ITV Football @itvfootball
GOAL! Hazard slots past Pickford to put Belgium further ahead and surely seal third place! https://t.co/0u0S8n5we8
It was all Belgium needed to end England's creditable World Cup campaign on a down note. By contrast, the Red Devils had acquitted themselves wonderfully in a tricky fixture where pride is the ultimate and meaningful reward.
However, there was at least a piece of history for the celebrating victors:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
#BEL have secured their best-ever finish at a #WorldCup by winning the third place play-off against #ENG https://t.co/x3Vj0R5ipX
It was an achievement worthy enough to prompt high praise from progressive coach Roberto Martinez:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Roberto Martinez can't speak highly enough of his #BEL players 👏👏👏 #WorldCup https://t.co/vTcOzun9AY
Unlike an England side appearing out of energy, Belgium seized the moment to sign off the from the tournament in style.
While they couldn't go all the way, a competition-leading 16 goals is a fitting testament to the enterprising and entertaining brand of football the Red Devils played on the watch of Martinez.
