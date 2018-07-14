Chelsea, Juventus Reportedly in Talks for Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata Swap

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea and Juventus have reportedly held talks regarding an exchange of Gonzalo Higuain and Alvaro Morata.

According to Matt Barlow and Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Higuain is a prime target for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. And Juve are prepared to let him go for £53 million after splashing out £100 million on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Blues have discussed swapping Morata—whom they paid £65 million for last year—for the Argentinian to offset his fee, but after the purchase of Ronaldo, it's said the Bianconeri would prefer the money to the player.

Morata had a successful stint in Turin, where he won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles. If he were to return, he could play a similar backup role to Ronaldo that he played during the 2016-17 season with Real Madrid, which was his most prolific campaign to date (20 goals).

As for Higuain, he has come off the back of another disappointing campaign with Argentina at the World Cup, where he struggled to make an impact.

The striker has made some high-profile misses for La Albiceleste in his career, giving him a reputation for mental fragility on the biggest stage:

However, at club level he has proved himself to be one of the deadliest strikers in European football: He scored 122 goals in seven seasons with Real Madrid and 147 in five years in Serie A with Napoli and Juve.

Sarri was able to get the best out of him when they worked together in Naples, as Higuain scored 38 times—including a record-breaking 36 goals in 35 Serie A games—in his final season with the Partenopei.

He's far more prolific than Morata, though as football writer Andrew Gaffney noted, there is a five-year age difference to consider:

Morata could yet become a more clinical goalscorer, and given he'll be 31 in December, Higuain would only be a fairly short-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The latter would likely add more of a cutting edge during his time at Stamford Bridge, though, so there could be some merit in bringing him in if the two clubs can reach an agreement.