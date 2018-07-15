World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony: Latest Rumours Surrounding Will Smith

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Will Smith will appear at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony on Sunday to perform the official song of the tournament, "Live It Up", alongside singers Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.

The trio collaborated on the song, which was produced by American DJ Diplo and released in the weeks leading up to the tournament:

The ceremony will take place shortly before the World Cup final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where France will take on Croatia at 6 p.m. local time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET).

The performance is slated to start 30 minutes before the teams come on to the pitch. It will be broadcast by the BBC and ITV in the UK, while in the United States, it can be seen on Fox and Telemundo.

At a press conference ahead of the closing ceremony, Smith revealed his delight at contributing to the tournament: "This is the biggest sporting event in the world. When I was asked to be a part of it, I didn't even have to think about it. The World Cup is a magical, global energy. I love being a part of it."

He also discussed his friendship with Brazil star Neymar and his admiration for Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo:

Along with Smith, Jam and Istrefi, Russian opera singer Aida Garifullina—who also appeared in the opening ceremony—and Russian DJ Andrey Leonidovich Shirman, better known as DJ Smash, will also feature.

Jam also hinted at the press conference that there will be an unexpected guest appearance to look out for: "There may be a surprise in the show: a colleague and a friend may join us, so watch the show!"

"Power" by Exo will also be played in the stadium after narrowly edging out fellow K-pop band BTS' "Fake Love" in a poll conducted by FIFA on Twitter:

At the conclusion of the ceremony shortly before kick-off, the World Cup trophy will make its entrance with 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm and supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova in a travel case specially designed by Louis Vuitton.