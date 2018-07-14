Pacquiao vs. Matthysse Weigh-In: Results, Twitter Reaction for Pre-Fight Event

Yam G-Jun/Associated Press

The stage for the WBA welterweight world title bout between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse on Saturday is set now that the fighters have completed weigh-ins.

Pacquiao (59-7-2) and Matthysse (39-4-0) stepped on the scales at Malaysia's Bukit Jalil National Stadium. There was no drama in that regard, as both fighters came in under the 147-pound limit. According to ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez, Pacman weighed in at 146 pounds, while Matthysse came in at 146.7 pounds.

Saturday will mark the first time in more than one year—378 days to be exact (h/t ESPN Stats & Info)—that Pacquiao will step into the ring for an official fight. His last match came on July 2, 2017, against Jeff Horn, which resulted in a controversial loss.

While that stretch is the longest of his career without a fight, it's not the first time the 39-year-old has had an extended break. After his the much-anticipated Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight in May 2015, it would be more than 11 months until he would face another opponent. He wound up beating Timothy Bradley Jr. in April 2016 in his return.

Matthysse, meanwhile, is just five months removed from his last fight. The 35-year-old was able to hand Tewa Kiram (38-1-0) his first career loss via knockout back in January. It's the first time he will attempt to defend his WBA welterweight title.

While Matthysse is the current title holder, Pacquiao enters the fight as the favorite. After all, he has been on this stage before, going 17-4-2 in world title fights. Matthysse is less experienced, with a 4-2-0 record in title fights.

Pacquiao and Matthysse will square off at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday night.