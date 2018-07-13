Croatia vs. France: David and Goliath Clash in World Cup 2018 Final

Croatia vs. France: David and Goliath Clash in World Cup 2018 FinalJuly 13, 2018
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge
Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste
Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?
There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors
England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home'
He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps
Training with Neymar Looks Like Fun
Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️
Car Jumping Is Pure Motor Mayhem
150-Foot Waterslide Is Simply Epic
LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18
Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families
England Is the Most Fun Place to Watch the World Cup
15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft
Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip
He's Making History in the World of Tricking
France and Croatia will face off in the 2018 World Cup Final. How did the two European nations become the last teams standing? Watch above to see how the squads match up in this clash between David and Goliath.
Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Mbappe, Pogba Have Africa Behind Them 🌍