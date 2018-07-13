Croatia vs. France: David and Goliath Clash in World Cup 2018 Final

Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural OBJ, Harden Go Viral with #InMyFeelingsChallenge Artist Paints World Cup's Top Stars Using Toothpaste Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors England Legends Convinced 'It's Coming Home' He Is Following in Forrest Gump's Footsteps Training with Neymar Looks Like Fun Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ Car Jumping Is Pure Motor Mayhem 150-Foot Waterslide Is Simply Epic LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families England Is the Most Fun Place to Watch the World Cup 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip He's Making History in the World of Tricking Right Arrow Icon

France and Croatia will face off in the 2018 World Cup Final. How did the two European nations become the last teams standing? Watch above to see how the squads match up in this clash between David and Goliath.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.



