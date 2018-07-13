Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland to Keep Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, JR Smith

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: Kyle Korver #26 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the game against the Indiana Pacers in Game Three of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2018 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Despite losing LeBron James in free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't appear ready to tear everything down and start a full-scale rebuild. 

Per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon (via HoopsHype.com), the Cavs have told Kevin Love they intend to keep him and have had discussions with Kyle Korver and JR Smith about "getting them ready to come back to camp."

There have been conflicting reports about what the Cavs' plans are going to be for the 2018-19 season. 

Vardon reported on July 2, one day after James agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, that the Cavs "would not go into full tank mode" and Love is "not on the trading block."

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland on Thursday, Brian Windhorst noted the Cavaliers would entertain deals for Love and Korver, but they "aren't out there peppering teams for trade offers."

The last time James left Cleveland after the 2009-10 season, the Cavs won a combined total of 97 games in the next four years.

This current roster is better positioned to compete for a playoff spot this time around with veteran talent like Love and Korver and rookie first-round draft pick Collin Sexton. Their run of four straight trips to the NBA Finals is very much in jeopardy, but there are pieces they can build their immediate and long-term future around. 

