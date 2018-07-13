Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland to Keep Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, JR Smith

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Despite losing LeBron James in free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers don't appear ready to tear everything down and start a full-scale rebuild.

Per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon (via HoopsHype.com), the Cavs have told Kevin Love they intend to keep him and have had discussions with Kyle Korver and JR Smith about "getting them ready to come back to camp."

There have been conflicting reports about what the Cavs' plans are going to be for the 2018-19 season.

Vardon reported on July 2, one day after James agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, that the Cavs "would not go into full tank mode" and Love is "not on the trading block."

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland on Thursday, Brian Windhorst noted the Cavaliers would entertain deals for Love and Korver, but they "aren't out there peppering teams for trade offers."

The last time James left Cleveland after the 2009-10 season, the Cavs won a combined total of 97 games in the next four years.

This current roster is better positioned to compete for a playoff spot this time around with veteran talent like Love and Korver and rookie first-round draft pick Collin Sexton. Their run of four straight trips to the NBA Finals is very much in jeopardy, but there are pieces they can build their immediate and long-term future around.