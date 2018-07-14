MLB Celebrity Softball Game 2018: TV Schedule, Roster Info and Preview

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Legends & Celebrity Softball Game during Major League Baseball's All-Star Weekend may not be able to knock the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby or the Futures Game off of center stage, but it usually provides plenty of laughs and fun for its participants as well as those who watch it on television.

In previous years, viewers may remember TV star Kevin James running the bases like a runaway freight train and sliding awkwardly into second base in 2013, or ex-Major League reliever and Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers hitting a home run in 2015.

This year's game will be played Sunday evening at Nationals Park, and the six-inning contest will commence about 30 minutes after the Futures Game comes to a conclusion. That should be sometime around 7:30 p.m. ET.

The game will not be televised live, but it will be broadcast on ESPN following the conclusion of the Home Run Derby Monday night. It is scheduled to go on the air at 10 p.m., but that time could change if the derby goes long.

Some of the MLB legends who have agreed to participate in the softball game include Torii Hunter, Tim Raines, Bernie Williams, Cliff Floyd, Steve Finley, Andre Dawson and Carlos Pena. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the game's all-time stolen base leader and generally considered to be the best lead-off hitter in the sport's history, had originally been listed as participating, but he was not on the final roster.

Washington athletes who are participating include Wizards guard John Wall and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. Wall threw out the first pitch in a 2011 Nationals' home game that is often cited among the most embarrassing first pitches in baseball history because the ball slipped badly out of Wall's hand and ended up nowhere near home plate.

Comedian and actor Jamie Foxx is perhaps the best-known celebrity participating in the event. Foxx, who has portrayed athletes in his movie career and is also a regular participant in the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game, generally commands center stage. He often takes on the role of "captain" in any sporting event that he participates in that has television cameras present.

The top celebrity players are likely to be a pair of Olympic softball gold medalists in Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza. Finch was a dominating pitcher during the prime of her career, while Mendoza is familiar to ESPN Sunday night baseball viewers as a game analyst and was a four-time college All-America player at Stanford.

Other celebrities who are scheduled to play in the game include Twilight actress Ashley Greene, Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco, Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Larracuente, Brotherly Love actor Quincy Brown, wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Bill Nye the Science Guy and HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky.