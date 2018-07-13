France & Croatia Fans Get Hyped for the World Cup Final

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 13, 2018

Life is good right now if you're a supporter of either the French or Croatian national football teams.

France booked their place in the World Cup final with victory over Belgium on Tuesday night, sparking wild celebration in Paris.

Croatia was then the place to be 24 hours later, as they knocked England out of the competition in extra-time.

Both sides are now dreaming of glory ahead of Sunday's final, and their fans are enjoying the ride both at home and in Russia.

