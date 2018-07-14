Wimbledon 2018: Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

TPN/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber takes on Serena Williams in the women's final of Wimbledon 2018 on Saturday. It's the second time the two players have met in the final at SW19, with Williams winning back in 2016.

A high-quality match is expected between 11th seed Kerber and seven-time champion Williams. A win for the American would see her equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles.

The winner of Saturday's match will take home a cool £2.25 million. The runner-up will receive £1.125 million, per Wimbledon's official website.

Date: Saturday, 14 July

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m ET

TV: BBC (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Williams will be favourite for victory on Saturday after reaching the final in only her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017.

It's a remarkable achievement for the 36-year-old, and it would be little surprise if she went on to win the title for the eighth time.

The American has been helped by the early exit of the top 10 seeds, but she has also gained momentum as the tournament has progressed.

Williams came through a tough test against Kristina Mladenovic in the third round. She also had to come from a set down to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi in the quarter-finals.

Sportswriter Jane McManus offered some perspective:

Williams has been dominant on serve throughout the tournament, and her fierce forehand has been an effective weapon.

Yet Kerber does not lack for experience and will not be overawed on Centre Court. She is a two-time Grand Slam winner and beat Williams in the final of the 2016 Australian Open.

The 30-year-old has also benefited from a kind draw, but she has had a tougher run to the final. She beat 18th seed Naomi Osaka in just 63 minutes in the third round, took out 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals and saw off Jelena Ostapenko in the last four.

Williams is wary of her opponent, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Kerber has looked revitalised in 2018, and her returning ability and groundstrokes will test her opponent. She has been consistent throughout the tournament but will need to be at her best on Saturday.

The final should provide plenty of excitement, and it would be little surprise if it were to go to three sets. Williams probably did not expect to make it this far, but having reached the final, few would bet against her going all the way now.