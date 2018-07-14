Wimbledon 2018: Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Wimbledon 2018: Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize MoneyJuly 14, 2018
Angelique Kerber takes on Serena Williams in the women's final of Wimbledon 2018 on Saturday. It's the second time the two players have met in the final at SW19, with Williams winning back in 2016.
A high-quality match is expected between 11th seed Kerber and seven-time champion Williams. A win for the American would see her equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles.
The winner of Saturday's match will take home a cool £2.25 million. The runner-up will receive £1.125 million, per Wimbledon's official website.
Date: Saturday, 14 July
Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m ET
TV: BBC (UK), ESPN (U.S.)
Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)
Williams will be favourite for victory on Saturday after reaching the final in only her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter in September 2017.
It's a remarkable achievement for the 36-year-old, and it would be little surprise if she went on to win the title for the eighth time.
The American has been helped by the early exit of the top 10 seeds, but she has also gained momentum as the tournament has progressed.
Williams came through a tough test against Kristina Mladenovic in the third round. She also had to come from a set down to beat Italy's Camila Giorgi in the quarter-finals.
Sportswriter Jane McManus offered some perspective:
Jane McManus @janesports
Serena Williams' daughter is 10 months old. She faced life-threatening complications. Yet she has willed herself back into the #Wimbledon semifinals. It's really incredible what she has done to get back to perform like this.
Williams has been dominant on serve throughout the tournament, and her fierce forehand has been an effective weapon.
Yet Kerber does not lack for experience and will not be overawed on Centre Court. She is a two-time Grand Slam winner and beat Williams in the final of the 2016 Australian Open.
The 30-year-old has also benefited from a kind draw, but she has had a tougher run to the final. She beat 18th seed Naomi Osaka in just 63 minutes in the third round, took out 14th seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals and saw off Jelena Ostapenko in the last four.
Williams is wary of her opponent, per Metro's George Bellshaw:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Serena on Kerber: 'I feel she's been playing really well and a lot of people in the beginning tournament haven't been looking at her. I think grass is her best surface. It's her second final in three years, that's wildly impressive. I know she will go out there wanting to win'
Kerber has looked revitalised in 2018, and her returning ability and groundstrokes will test her opponent. She has been consistent throughout the tournament but will need to be at her best on Saturday.
The final should provide plenty of excitement, and it would be little surprise if it were to go to three sets. Williams probably did not expect to make it this far, but having reached the final, few would bet against her going all the way now.
Serena inspiring next generation of children