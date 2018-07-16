The Latest Buzz Around Every NFL Team as Camp Season Nears

0 of 32

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If you've been lamenting the void that has been the months between the NFL draft and the start of the 2018 season, take comfort. Training camps are about to begin, and the preseason is set to start in a matter of weeks.

The NFL world never sleeps, of course. So, while there hasn't been much for fans to get excited about on the surface, there has been plenty going on beneath it. Heading into camps, we have quarterback battles brewing, a prominent linebacker duo set to swap positions and a pair of reigning Rookies of the Year pushing to be even better in 2018.

We're here to examine the biggest storyline surrounding each team as the league turns the corner from the offseason to training camp season.