Jimmy Butler Likes Instagram Comment Saying He Should Go to Knicks

New York Knicks fans had reason to be excited for the future on Thursday—although it may be another year before they have serious hope.

Cycle's Thomas Duffy noticed that Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler liked an Instagram comment that suggested he and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving team up together in New York next summer:

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported in early July that Butler has no intentions of signing an extension with the Timberwolves because he "has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns."

Meanwhile, Irving made it known that it wouldn't make sense for him to sign a long-term deal with the Celtics this summer. The Knicks were on Irving's list of preferred destinations when he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason because they are "close to home" for the New Jersey product.

In other words, New York fans have their eyes on the summer of 2019.