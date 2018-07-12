Jimmy Butler Likes Instagram Comment Saying He Should Go to Knicks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 5: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics on January 5, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

New York Knicks fans had reason to be excited for the future on Thursday—although it may be another year before they have serious hope. 

Cycle's Thomas Duffy noticed that Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler liked an Instagram comment that suggested he and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving team up together in New York next summer:

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported in early July that Butler has no intentions of signing an extension with the Timberwolves because he "has been frustrated with the nonchalant attitudes of younger teammates—specifically Karl-Anthony Towns."

Meanwhile, Irving made it known that it wouldn't make sense for him to sign a long-term deal with the Celtics this summer. The Knicks were on Irving's list of preferred destinations when he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason because they are "close to home" for the New Jersey product.

In other words, New York fans have their eyes on the summer of 2019.

Related

    Oakley Arrested for Allegedly Cheating in Vegas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oakley Arrested for Allegedly Cheating in Vegas

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Spotted in Vegas with Jonathon Simmons

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Spotted in Vegas with Jonathon Simmons

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Vid of Vandal Defacing LeBron Mural Surfaces

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vid of Vandal Defacing LeBron Mural Surfaces

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ x Pacino x DiCaprio Dinner 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ x Pacino x DiCaprio Dinner 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report