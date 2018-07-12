Kawhi Leonard, Jonathon Simmons Spotted Together Amid Trade Rumors

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green, right, stands at the bench with injured teammates Kawhi Leonard, second from left, and Rudy Gay, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio. General manager R.C. Buford acknowledges star forward Kawhi Leonard is unhappy with the Spurs. He remains optimistic the relationship can be salvaged. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

There has been a Kawhi Leonard sighting. 

The disgruntled San Antonio Spurs forward was seen on Wednesday with former teammate Jonathon Simmons:

Leonard has kept an almost nonexistent public profile since requesting a trade from the Spurs, who are seemingly yet to make any real progress on a deal. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year became disgruntled over the last year—thanks in large part to displeasure over the team's handling of a quad injury.

Simmons and Leonard grew close during the former's two years in San Antonio. The two-way swingman signed a contract with the Orlando Magic last offseason.

That's...about it for this story. The Spurs aren't sending Kawhi to Orlando; the Magic don't have the assets. This is basically two friends who happened to be former teammates hanging out.

And, at the very least, we now know no one is hiding Kawhi from the general public.

