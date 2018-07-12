Wimbledon 2018: Results, Highlights, Thursday Scores Recap from London

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

If their performances Thursday are any indication, Saturday's final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber should be a classic.

Their semifinals were anything but.

Williams and Kerber each rampaged through their respective matches in straight sets to reach the 2018 Wimbledon final, setting up a rematch from two years ago.

Williams earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over Julia Gorges while looking perhaps the most comfortable she has the entire tournament. After dropping the opening set in her comeback win over Camila Giorgi, Williams came back out firing Thursday.

"It's crazy. I don't even know how to feel because I literally didn't expect to do this well in my fourth tournament back in 16 months," Williams told the crowd after winning the match. "I just feel when I don't have anything to lose I can play so free and that's kind of what I'm doing.

"It's not inevitable for me to be playing like this. I had multiple surgeries and nearly didn't make it when I gave birth. I remember when I couldn't even walk to my mailbox, so it's definitely not normal to be in a Wimbledon final. I'm enjoying every moment."

Williams has seemingly rounded her game into form as the tournament progresses. She decreased her unforced errors from 19 in the third round all the way down to just seven against Gorges. Williams has also felt increasingly comfortable with her serve, something she did not even do coming into the tournament because she was resting after suffering a chest injury at the French Open.

Kerber reached her second career Wimbledon final with an equally impressive 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Jelena Ostapenko. The German won nearly half of her return points and broke Ostapenko twice. Ostapenko seemed a little rattled in her first Wimbledon semifinal, double faulting on three occasions.

"It's such a great feeling to be back in the final, I am really excited," Kerber told the crowd after the match. "It was a really tough match, Jelena is always playing great tennis, always hitting really hard, I was just trying to move good and take my chances."

Williams and Kerber will be reprising their 2016 matchup, which the former won in straight sets. Kerber had previously defeated Williams at the 2016 Australian Open final, setting up a career season in which she made the final in three of the year's four Slams (winning two).

Overall, Serena holds a 5-2 career record against Kerber, including a 2-1 mark during majors. Only one of their seven matches against one another has gone the full three sets.