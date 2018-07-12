TMZ: Charles Oakley Arrested for Allegedly Cheating at Las Vegas Casino on Video

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Former NBA power forward Charles Oakley was arrested Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after allegedly being caught on camera cheating inside the casino.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported Oakley tried to remove a $100 chip from a wager after realizing he was going to lose. A source close to Oakley, who is the head coach of the Killer 3's in the BIG3 basketball league, told TMZ it's "an insignificant matter that will be quickly resolved."

He faces one-to-six years in prison if convicted in the case, according to the report.

The incident came two days after Oakley coached the Killer 3's in a 51-49 loss to the 3 Headed Monsters at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Nevada Gaming Control Board officials confirmed to TMZ that the longtime New York Knicks standout was "suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known," which the casino's security team is said to have later confirmed via video.

In May 2011, Oakley filed a lawsuit against the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for an alleged "gang-style beat down" by security in 2010. The case was settled in June 2014.

Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA before his retirement in 2004.